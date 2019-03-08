Search

Advanced search

New flats plan for historic quayside dubbed 'a joy to behold'

PUBLISHED: 10:55 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 19 September 2019

A bid to convert empty offices in Great Yarmouth's South Quay in to homes has been lodged Picture: Google Maps

A bid to convert empty offices in Great Yarmouth's South Quay in to homes has been lodged Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A bid for homes in a former solicitors office has been lodged with planners.

A bid to convert empty offices in Great Yarmouth's South Quay in to homes has been lodged Picture: Google MapsA bid to convert empty offices in Great Yarmouth's South Quay in to homes has been lodged Picture: Google Maps

If approved two listed buildings at 5/6 South Quay in Great Yarmouth will be converted into five flats over three floors.

Included in the application is a proposal for a new 'modern' Row house to be built at the back, described as "elegant and simple" and in keeping with other buildings in the historic museum quarter.

A heritage statement submitted in support of the proposal said the once-grand homes were built when South Quay was riding a wave of maritime success and prosperity.

You may also want to watch:

It refers to author Daniel Defoe's description of the riverside sweep tagging it "the finest in England" and saying its buildings were "a joy to behold."

The papers say: "The scheme is intended to restore the buildings to their past magnificence with sympathetic changes."

There are a number of listed buildings in the area including the remains of Greyfriars Cloister, a scheduled ancient monument.

The plans have been submitted by Gillian Harwood of London-based Lewes Workspace.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Arrests made after armed police ‘swoop on gang’ seen with gun near town centre

Armed police made five arrests for suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture: Submitted

Seaside snack bar closes amid ‘uncertainty’ over leisure centre rebuild

Jack Button has been overwhelmed by feedback from loyal customers after announcing he was having to shut Jack's Jetty Snacks after six years Picture: Archant

Family-run furniture store closing down

Better Furniture, Yarmouth, which is closing down. Pic; Archant

‘I’m a normal lad who’s worked hard’ - Great Yarmouth-born fashion mogul with £40m business launches BBC documentary

In The Style founder Adam Frisby. Picture: In The Style

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Arrests made after armed police ‘swoop on gang’ seen with gun near town centre

Armed police made five arrests for suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture: Submitted

Seaside snack bar closes amid ‘uncertainty’ over leisure centre rebuild

Jack Button has been overwhelmed by feedback from loyal customers after announcing he was having to shut Jack's Jetty Snacks after six years Picture: Archant

Family-run furniture store closing down

Better Furniture, Yarmouth, which is closing down. Pic; Archant

‘I’m a normal lad who’s worked hard’ - Great Yarmouth-born fashion mogul with £40m business launches BBC documentary

In The Style founder Adam Frisby. Picture: In The Style

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

New flats plan for historic quayside dubbed ‘a joy to behold’

A bid to convert empty offices in Great Yarmouth's South Quay in to homes has been lodged Picture: Google Maps

Town Hall agrees to appoint officer to research borough’s play areas

Cobholm play area. Picture: Joseph Norton

John Gosden lands the big prize at Great Yarmouth’s Eastern Festival

Fanny Logan, winner of the John Musker Fillies Stakes at Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Should children be allowed to take part in climate strikes on school days?

The third Youth Strike 4 Climate protest outside City Hall, Norwich in May. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man charged after incident drew riot vans to residential street

There was a large police presence in Anson Road at around 10pm on Tuesday September 17 Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists