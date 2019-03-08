New flats plan for historic quayside dubbed 'a joy to behold'

A bid to convert empty offices in Great Yarmouth's South Quay in to homes has been lodged Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A bid for homes in a former solicitors office has been lodged with planners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A bid to convert empty offices in Great Yarmouth's South Quay in to homes has been lodged Picture: Google Maps A bid to convert empty offices in Great Yarmouth's South Quay in to homes has been lodged Picture: Google Maps

If approved two listed buildings at 5/6 South Quay in Great Yarmouth will be converted into five flats over three floors.

Included in the application is a proposal for a new 'modern' Row house to be built at the back, described as "elegant and simple" and in keeping with other buildings in the historic museum quarter.

A heritage statement submitted in support of the proposal said the once-grand homes were built when South Quay was riding a wave of maritime success and prosperity.

You may also want to watch:

It refers to author Daniel Defoe's description of the riverside sweep tagging it "the finest in England" and saying its buildings were "a joy to behold."

The papers say: "The scheme is intended to restore the buildings to their past magnificence with sympathetic changes."

There are a number of listed buildings in the area including the remains of Greyfriars Cloister, a scheduled ancient monument.

The plans have been submitted by Gillian Harwood of London-based Lewes Workspace.