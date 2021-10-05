Penthouse flats plan revealed for former pub site
- Credit: Liz Coates
As a landmark Great Yarmouth pub is reduced to rubble more details have emerged about what will replace it.
Wrecking teams have moved in to demolish The Suspension Bridge pub which remembers the site of the town's biggest tragedy in its name.
It went up for sale earlier this year with planning for seven apartments.
A new bid for ten luxury apartments with parking and penthouse flats on the top storey has been submitted to planners but not yet agreed.
Developer Wayne Harrison of Harrico Homes said there was a lot of local affection for the old pub with people stopping by to collect souvenir bricks as a reminder of happy times spent there.
Among those taking a last look was a former publican who was behind the bar in the 60s and 70s when it was a vibrant community hub.
"It was nice to hear about how it was in those times," Mr Harrison said.
He said several people had asked for memorabilia from the pub, including a Lacons' falcon set in an alcove which was stolen overnight while demolition was taking place.
"A few people were interested in that," he said, adding: "I would have taken it to the museum."
Mr Harrison said he had a good track record for delivering sympathetic developments across the borough including at Mill Lane in Cobholm and Gorleston Riverside where he had enjoyed creating multi-level homes with first floor gardens.
He said he wanted to regenerate the area and improve the gateway entrance to the town.
The pub, which stood at the approach to an earlier bridge which now spans the river further to the south, is thought to have been named after the former suspension bridge which collapsed in 1845, killing 79 people.
Reportedly they were craning to see a clown called Nelson sitting in a barrel and being pulled down-river by four geese in a promotional stunt for the circus.
Hundreds of people, mostly children, gathered on the suspension bridge over the river Bure to see the spectacle before it collapsed under the weight of the crowd.
Records show there has been a pub on the site for at least 100 years.
Residents have raised concerns over parking.
To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal on its website.