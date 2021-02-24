Bid to bulldoze village bric-a-brac shop draws concerns
A bid to demolish a corner shop full of china and collectibles and add two flats has drawn a flurry of opposition.
Under the plans the single storey Treasure Island on the corner of Tan Lane and Lacon Road in Caister will be knocked down and a new two- storey building put up in its place.
Drawings submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show a one-bedroom flat on the ground floor and a two bedroom one above, with off-road parking for one vehicle.
Five people have objected citing a range of reasons spanning parking, drainage and flooding risks, blocking natural light, and access to a pathway.
One respondent tagged it "totally out of character for a lovely village".
Another said it would be "short-sighted and irresponsible" to put more pressure on roads in an already congested area.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council's official tourism website describes Treasure Island as "a cavern of collectibles, crockery and interesting second-hand items".
A decision is due by April 2.
To view the plans and have your say click the link here.