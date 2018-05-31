Norfolk academy teacher tested for coronavirus

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

A high school teacher is being tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy.

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, has written to parents telling them a teacher has been tested for coronavirus as a precaution after a trip to Italy Photo: OAT Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, has written to parents telling them a teacher has been tested for coronavirus as a precaution after a trip to Italy Photo: OAT

The member of staff at Flegg Ormiston Academy in Martham, had visited Northern Italy during the half term break, and is in self-isolation.

A letter to parents sent out via email today (Tuesday, March 10) from school principal Kate Williams moved to reassure parents the school was following all the latest Government advice to keep pupils safe and undertaking additional cleaning.

The letter said: 'I wanted to write to assure you that the academy is following the latest advice from Public Health England (PHE) and the Department for Education, to ensure the health and wellbeing of our whole school community, which is, as always our top priority.

'We have been made aware that a member of our teaching staff who visited a category 2 area (not one of the quarantined areas) in Northern Italy during the half term break, has today been advised to self-isolate after contacting 111 and has been tested for Covid-19, as a precautionary measure.

'We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely and keep you updated, as we know more.'

In the meantime the school said it would continue to follow guidance from the Department for Education regarding steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including coronavirus.

The letter asks for parents' help in encouraging safe practices at home.

It adds: 'As an academy, we take our duty of care extremely seriously and we will keep you updated on any further developments

should the need arise.'

Meanwhile East Norfolk Sixth Form College was being vigilant about the risks of exposure as a group of staff and students returns from Disneyland Paris where a worker has tested positive for the disease.

A statement said: 'Our staff and students have been reminded of the simple steps that can be taken to help protect themselves and we have guidance posters and information displayed around the college campus.

'There has been a group of EN students and staff visiting Disneyland Paris in recent days and we are aware that a member of staff at the theme park has tested positive for coronavirus.

'However, the member of staff had not been in direct contact with visitors to the park and had been on leave for several days prior to the arrival of our students.

'We will continue to follow the advice that is being given to all educational establishments on a daily basis.'