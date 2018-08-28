Search

School to hold Christmas market

PUBLISHED: 13:47 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:47 23 November 2018

The Flegg Event Team have been busy getting ready for this Saturday's Christmas Market at the school. Picture; Diane Spooner

The Flegg High Ormiston Academy event team have been busy getting ready for this Saturday’s Christmas Market at the school in Martham.

Each year organiser Diane Spooner tries to add something new and this year’s additions include performances by the St Marys Choir, Inceni Dance School, Lisa White’s Musicians and the Rock School of Dance.

A huge snow globe will give families the opportunity to get some amazing festive pictures. The event will welcome more than 30 old and new stallholders offering a wide range of festive goodies. The event team is running a whole host of fundraising games including the big raffle, tombolas, pig racing, nerf gun games, lolly search and much more.

Visitors will also have the chance to take part in a free festive treasure hunt and there will be a free craft area where students will help make Christmas decorations to take home. There will be a large refreshment area where people can listen and watch the various performances planned throughout the day. It runs from 10am to 4pm.

