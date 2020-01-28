Search

'I take a risk every time I cross the road' - Blind dad leading campaign for pedestrian crossing

PUBLISHED: 14:21 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 28 January 2020

Adrian Thompson, Great Yarmouth borough councillor for Fleggburgh ward, and June Pratt, chairman of Fleggburgh Parish Council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

A visually impaired father forced to cross a busy road when walking his daughter to school is leading a campaign to get a pedestrian crossing into a village.

Ricky Doyle, 48, moved last October to Fleggburgh, where his daughter Lily, 7, attends the local primary school.

On weekday mornings and afternoons he takes Lily to and from the school - their route crosses the A1064 which bisects the village and currently has a 30mph speed limit.

Registered blind and walking with a white cane, Mr Doyle depends on either his daughter or his sense of hearing when crossing the road.

He described a recent close call when a hybrid car, which he had not heard, missed him "only by inches".

He said: "I take a risk every time I cross this road to access the school, the village hall and the play park.

"All the amenities are on that side of the road, with absolutely no crossing. You play roulette every time you're crossing there.

"I'd like to help the school, community and village hall to get a crossing in the area," he added.

Minutes from a meeting of the local parish council in December state that the Friends of Fleggburgh Primary School "mentioned that parents would like a crossing over the A1064 so that they can get to school in a safer manner".

The proposal also has the support of Adrian Thompson, Great Yarmouth borough councillor for Fleggburgh ward, who said: "Having a crossing would help the village hall and the school."

A ballpark figure for putting a pedestrian crossing at that location would be £30,000, he added.

In the past, a lollipop woman had assisted children crossing the road to and from Fleggburgh Primary.

Mr Doyle said: "It's a no-brainer that there should be a crossing there. Why do we have to wait for a tragedy to happen before doing what is needed to be done?"

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: "We're always happy to discuss with parish councils any aspirations they have for highway improvement schemes in their area."

As for the borough council, it said when highways proposals are developed as formal schemes, Norfolk County Council as highways authority formally consults the borough council.

At that point, the borough council considers the proposed scheme and provides a corporate response to the consultation.

