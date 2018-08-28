Search

Flood alert in place across Waveney

PUBLISHED: 10:32 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 14 January 2019

A flood alert has been issued across Waveney. Picture: Environment Agency

Archant

Much of Waveney is at risk of flooding until lunchtime today.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham, near Bungay, to Breydon Water near Great Yarmouth.

The alert says there is a possibility of minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths.

An agency spokesman said: “We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.”

Members of the public are advised to take care when using waterside roads and footpaths, and to avoid putting themselves in unnecessary danger.

Further updates will be issued by the Environment Agency in due course.

