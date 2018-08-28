Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:22 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 27 January 2019

Flood alerts have been isuued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: www. flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

Flood alerts have been isuued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: www. flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

Archant

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk ahead of possible flooding during the next high-tide.

The Environment Agency has issued warnings for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and along the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water.

Along the River Yare, alerts are in place between 4am and 6am on tomorrow, (Monday January 28.)

Along the River Waveney warnings are in place between 2am and 4am tomorrow morning at Burgh Castle and from 4am until 7am at Beccles Quay.

In both areas the possible flooding is most likely to affect waterside roads and footpaths and is not expected to escalate.

The alerts issued via The Environment Agency website states: “[The flooding] is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide.

“We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further messages for this area at this time.

“We have issued this warning before the next high tide has passed so that people have time to act before it gets dark.

“Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been isuued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: www. flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

40 drivers caught in speeding crackdown, including one who overtook police at 116mph

A lorry driver who had not been taking breaks was among the drivers stopped during a Norfolk police crackdown. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

The Hewett A survivor who captured Great Yarmouth offshore drama on camera

One of the casualties being carried on a stretcher.

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists