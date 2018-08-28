Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of coastal flooding across Norfolk this week prompted by a cocktail of 50mph winds and high spring tides.

EAST: The combination of strong N or NW winds and spring tide (associated with recent new moon) will bring the risk of large waves around the coast on Tuesday, and perhaps some localised coastal flooding. The Environment Agency may issue alerts on Monday.https://t.co/AugPG3uabA — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 6, 2019

Forecasters say parts of Norfolk could be affected by “localised flooding” throughout the day on Tuesday, January 8.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency (EA) said some flood alerts were likely and there could potentially be one flood warning on the Norfolk Broads.

The EA’s East Anglian tidal incident team say they monitored tidal forecasts for the east coast closely throughout the weekend, but it is thought flood alerts may be issued later today (Monday, January 7).

Flood co-ordinator for Wells, county councillor Marie Strong, said: “The report for Wells is not indicating serious flooding.

Our @EnvAgencyAnglia incident team are monitoring Tidal forecasts for the #EastCoast very closely this weekend. Any Alerts or Warning will be issued well in advance of Tuesday's and Wednesday's tides, if needed. pic.twitter.com/o4W9K58E3j — Graham Verrier (@GrahamVerrierEA) January 5, 2019

“The Monday evening tide is expected to be lower than predicted, although the Tuesday morning tide, driven by high northwesterly winds, is expected to be approximately 1.1m above the predicted tide level - 5cm below the trigger for a flood alert.”

She added: “As a result of wind strength, it is anticipated water from the morning tide will not easily exit the harbour between the morning and evening tides – such a situation has on occasion been an indicator of a flood.

“However the height of the evening tide is still only expected to reach 3cms above a flood alert but well below the level at which a flood warning would be triggered.

“Generally properties in Wells are not anticipated to be at risk.”

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) said: “The council will continue to monitor the weather this winter and the updates from the Environment Agency.

“Public bodies have in place a range of multi-agency emergency response plans for a range of scenarios, including flooding.

“Residents and businesses in areas most at risk from flooding are encouraged to register to receive flood alerts and warnings from the Environment Agency as part of ensuring they are personally prepared for emergencies.”

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said: “The combination of strong north or northwesterly winds and spring tide (associated with recent new moon) will bring the risk of large waves around the coast on Tuesday, and perhaps some localised coastal flooding.

“The Environment Agency may issue alerts on Monday.”

He added: “A large tidal range between high tide and low tide is called a ‘spring tide’.

“The new moon was on Sunday, January 6, so the tidal peak would be Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

“On this particular occasion the spring tide is occurring with a strong northerly wind, which tends to ‘push’ the water down the North Sea and increase the height of the waves.

“This increases the risk of some localised coastal flooding during the high tide.”

And BBC Norfolk forecaster Elizabeth Rizzini said: “Overnight tonight the wind will become more northwesterly.

“Temperatures are down to around 5-7C.

“It’ll turn quite blustery, particularly towards coastal areas where we could be looking at some gusts of up to 40-50mph and there is the risk of a little bit of coastal overtopping as well, when we get the high spring tides through the late morning.

“The winds will ease down though on Tuesday night.

“We’re expecting a frost to the start the day on Wednesday.”

To stay up to date, visit gov.uk.

Flood warnings system:

There are three levels to the flood warning system, which are issued by the Environment Agency.

Level one is a flood alert, and means people should prepare for possible flooding by packing a bag which contains medicines and insurance documents, and checking for further flood warnings.

It is represented by a flood alert symbol: an orange triangle surrounding a house above one line of water.

The second level is a flood warning.

Act on a warning by switching off gas, water and electricity, moving possessions upstairs, and ensuring family, pets and cars are safe.

This is represented by a red triangle surrounding a house and two lines of water.

The third, and most serious level, is a sever flood warning.

The priority during a severe flood warning should be survival.

People are asked to call 999 if in immediate danger, to follow advice from emergency services and to keep themselves and their families safe.

This is represented by a red triangle surrounding a red house submerged in water.

