Flood defence work to close four roads this summer

Relief could be on the way for flood-hit residents as engineers carry out tests for a new scheme.

Flooding in Burgh Road, Gorleston in July 2016 where the fire brigade were called to pump water away after a sharp heavy downpour of rain. Photo: George Ryan Flooding in Burgh Road, Gorleston in July 2016 where the fire brigade were called to pump water away after a sharp heavy downpour of rain. Photo: George Ryan

Anglian Water is starting trial hole investigations on Monday (July 6) as it works out the best way to end the flood risk in areas like Burgh Road, in Gorleston, which have been repeatedly hit.

Holes will be dug in four locations, one after the other.

David Hartley, Anglian Water spokesman, said the work was vital to test the ground conditions and to highlight any utility services they were not aware of.

The road closures will run from July 6 to August 10 starting at Burgh Road (between the roundabout and Humberstone Road) from July 6 to 20, Beccles Road (lane closure) from July 20 to 27, High Street (between Garnham Road and Trafalgar Road East) from July 27 to August 3, and Shrublands Way from August 3 to 10.

Where through traffic is still possible, lane closures will be managed with traffic lights.

Anglian Water says its teams will be following advice on social distancing while at work and will be limiting direct contact with customers unless it’s an emergency.