Broads businesses put out sandbags amid flood warning for homes, railway line and A47

Flooding is expected in Reedham and the surrounding villages. Photo: Mike Page Archant

Homes, businesses, roads and railway lines around Great Yarmouth have been warned to expect flooding this afternoon due to high tides getting “locked” in Broads waterways.

Flood warnings have been issued throughout Great Yarmouth by the Environment Agency. Photo: EA Flood warnings have been issued throughout Great Yarmouth by the Environment Agency. Photo: EA

At 11am today, the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for riverside properties around Cantley, Brundall and Reedham - on top of the warning already issued for the north Norfolk coast.

Their statement said: “There is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses from 2.30pm Thursday 19th November and overnight into Friday 20th November.

“High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

“This is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide.”

The areas most at risk are Reedham, Cantley and Brundall, as well as Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

The EA added: “We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

“Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary, and no later than 11am on Friday 20th November.”

A flood alert has also been issued for riverside roads and footpaths in the areas surrounding the rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne.

The EA said that levels across these waterways werw expected to “remain high” throughout Thursday evening and overnight, but were expected to drop back down to more normal levels from Friday afternoon.

Paul Rice, who runs Broads Watch, said there had been overtopping at Potter Heigham, with riverside walkways completely flooded.

He said: “Water was up to the door at the pilot’s station by Potter Heigham bridge.

“Lathams and Herbert Woods are preparing with sandbags, and Herbert Woods are placing flood barriers in their yard entrance.”

