Search

Advanced search

Broads businesses put out sandbags amid flood warning for homes, railway line and A47

PUBLISHED: 13:31 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 19 November 2020

Flooding is expected in Reedham and the surrounding villages. Photo: Mike Page

Flooding is expected in Reedham and the surrounding villages. Photo: Mike Page

Archant

Homes, businesses, roads and railway lines around Great Yarmouth have been warned to expect flooding this afternoon due to high tides getting “locked” in Broads waterways.

Flood warnings have been issued throughout Great Yarmouth by the Environment Agency. Photo: EAFlood warnings have been issued throughout Great Yarmouth by the Environment Agency. Photo: EA

At 11am today, the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for riverside properties around Cantley, Brundall and Reedham - on top of the warning already issued for the north Norfolk coast.

Their statement said: “There is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses from 2.30pm Thursday 19th November and overnight into Friday 20th November.

“High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

“This is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide.”

The areas most at risk are Reedham, Cantley and Brundall, as well as Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

The EA added: “We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

“Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary, and no later than 11am on Friday 20th November.”

A flood alert has also been issued for riverside roads and footpaths in the areas surrounding the rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne.

The EA said that levels across these waterways werw expected to “remain high” throughout Thursday evening and overnight, but were expected to drop back down to more normal levels from Friday afternoon.

Paul Rice, who runs Broads Watch, said there had been overtopping at Potter Heigham, with riverside walkways completely flooded.

He said: “Water was up to the door at the pilot’s station by Potter Heigham bridge.

“Lathams and Herbert Woods are preparing with sandbags, and Herbert Woods are placing flood barriers in their yard entrance.”

MORE: Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Bid to demolish £580,000 seafront house to make way for contemporary ‘dream home’

Planners are being asked for permission to knock down a house at 45 Marine Parade and build a new contemporary style family house on its footprint making full use of the 'endlessly beautiful' views out to sea Picture: Google maps

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Beach access to close for two weeks for upgrade

The new slope access at Scratby has been hailed as a huge improvement Picture: Liz Coates

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Six further Covid-related deaths recorded at Norfolk hospital

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital has had its worst single day for Covid-19 deaths since May 1 PHOTO: Simon Stevens

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Bid to demolish £580,000 seafront house to make way for contemporary ‘dream home’

Planners are being asked for permission to knock down a house at 45 Marine Parade and build a new contemporary style family house on its footprint making full use of the 'endlessly beautiful' views out to sea Picture: Google maps

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Beach access to close for two weeks for upgrade

The new slope access at Scratby has been hailed as a huge improvement Picture: Liz Coates

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Six further Covid-related deaths recorded at Norfolk hospital

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital has had its worst single day for Covid-19 deaths since May 1 PHOTO: Simon Stevens

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

County ‘gets off lightly’ following latest flood warning

Strong winds and high tides making huge waves at Cromer sea front. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven Albanians in court after boat and 72 migrants seized off Yarmouth

Seventy two people were arrested following a people smuggling bust on a fishing boat intercepted off Great Yarmouth. Picture: NCA

Thirteen arrests in a week in knife crime crackdown

Knife crime continues to be a problem in Norfolk and Suffolk in the wake of County Lines drug dealing. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Massively generous gesture’ - Canaries name town charity as regional partner

Great Yarmouth charity Centre 81 has become a regional partner of the Canaries thanks to corporate sponsor Ovamill Picture:NCFC

‘An extremely hard decision’ - Model village cancels Christmas event

A space rocket display at Merrivale model village in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher.