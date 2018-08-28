Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flood warnings lifted and winds easing as battered coast recovers

PUBLISHED: 14:01 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 09 January 2019

Flood warnings lifted across Norfolk and Suffolk Picture: Environment Agency

Flood warnings lifted across Norfolk and Suffolk Picture: Environment Agency

Environment Agency

Flood warnings have been lifted along the east coast after two days of tense watching and waiting.

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz CoatesWild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Environment Agency had issued warnings along the Waveney and Yare rivers following a succession of high tides whipped up by northerly winds.

But they have all been lifted, although three lower level flood alerts remain in place.

Brundall, Reedham and Cantley were among Broadland villages likely to face flooding from “tide-locked” rivers, but the impact was reportedly limited.

Meanwhile seaside Winterton felt the full force of the region’s wild weather with onlookers describing as “heartbreaking” the amount of land being lost to surging seas.

Giant waves people at the scene said were the biggest they had witnessed in 20 years pounded the dunes, piled up by strong, near to gale-force northerly winds.

Near to the beach fierce gusts were strong enough to rock cars and topple the unsteady.

Forecasters say winds of up to 50pmh were blowing in the early hours of today.

Phil Garner at Norwich-based Weatherquest said the coast would keep the northerly winds throughout the day although they would be easing to around 35mph and be down to a much lighter 15-17mph by 9pm.

River levels are said to be falling but three alerts remain in place for the rivers Bure, Ant, and Thurne, the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water, and the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

There was little space for dog walkers at Scratby this morning Picture: Liz Coates

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

Reader pictures show extent of flooding in Great Yarmouth area

High tides and strong winds battered the Scratby coast on Tuesday. Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It was the worst I have seen for ages’ - Businesses in Brundall react to coastal flooding

Andrew Peachment, director of Nanni on the Riverside Estate in Brundall said flooding was part and parcel of living by the river. Picture: Joe Norton

Flood warnings lifted and winds easing as battered coast recovers

Flood warnings lifted across Norfolk and Suffolk Picture: Environment Agency

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Brainbox students celebrate success at East Norfolk Sixth Form Awards

East Norfolk Sixth Form College Awards Evening for the Class of 2018 held at St Andrews Church, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Photography

Grandmother, 85, tried to take her own life twice at ‘inadequate’ care home

Brenda Bass and Clare Hollis. CLARE HOLLIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists