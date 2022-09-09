News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Floral tributes laid across Great Yarmouth in honour of the Queen

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:57 PM September 9, 2022
Mural for HRH Elizabeth II at Great Yarmouth train station. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A floral tribute left at the Queen's mural on the wall of Great Yarmouth railway station. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Floral tributes have been laid in memory of the Queen across Great Yarmouth.

Flowers and condolences have been left at various sites in the town, including the Minster.

Flower for HRH Elizabeth II at Great Yarmouth Town Hall. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Floral tributes to the Queen left outside the entrance to Great Yarmouth Town Hall. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

At the Town Hall, flowers have been left by those in mourning by the entrance and pages have been filled in with memories and thoughts of the Queen in a book of condolence.

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Graham Plant was one of the first people to leave a message in honour of the Queen.

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Graham Plant signing the civic book of condolence.

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Graham Plant signed the civic book of condolence on Friday. The mayor also sent a letter addressed to King Charles III offering his condolences on behalf of the borough. - Credit: GYBC

On Friday, Mr Plant also sent a letter of condolence to the Royal Family on behalf of the borough.

The letter has been sent to the King's Private Secretary and reads:

"We ask that you extend our deepest condolences to the new Sovereign and all members of the Royal Family, at this time of national mourning and personal loss.

"Her Majesty offered a beacon of public service, dedication to others, and selflessness that shone as an example to us all. She will continue to inspire us long beyond her passing.

"We remember fondly both her visit to Great Yarmouth in 1985, and that of the new Sovereign in 2012, and as a county we have been honoured by the Royal Family's many visits to Norfolk.

"We hope that at this most difficult time, drawing on these memories will provide strength and comfort to you, as they do to us."

Great Yarmouth Town Hall flag at half mast. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Great Yarmouth Town Hall flag at half-mast. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The civic book of condolence will be open for signing in the Town Hall's atrium daily between 10am and 4pm until and including the day before the late Queen's funeral.

A floral tribute has also been left by the Queen's mural outside Great Yarmouth railway station.

Mural for HRH Elizabeth II at Great Yamouth train station. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Flowers were left in tribute to the Queen in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The mural features images of the Queen from 1952 and 2022, alongside a picture of the train that brought her to Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall Station in 1985.

The piece was commissioned for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June and painted by graffiti artist Gnasher.

Flags at James Paget University Hospital have also been lowered to half-mast.

An online book of condolence is also available on the Royal Family's website.

A bride signs the condolence book for HRH Elizabeth II at Great Yarmouth Town Hall. Pictures: Britta

A bride signs the condolence book for the Queen at Great Yarmouth Town Hall. - Credit: Brittany Woodman


