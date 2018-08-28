Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Project will install flower beds for free to help tackle flooding

PUBLISHED: 17:13 06 January 2019

Flooding in Burgh Road, Gorleston, from July 2018. Picture: George Ryan

Flooding in Burgh Road, Gorleston, from July 2018. Picture: George Ryan

Archant

Areas in the Great Yarmouth Borough which have been badly affected from flooding are to be protected by water butts and flower beds set to be installed for free.

Emergency services attending the scene of major flooding around the Southgates Road area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassEmergency services attending the scene of major flooding around the Southgates Road area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The pilot project led by National Flood Forum hopes to install up to 1,000 water butts and raised flower beds in the borough by January 2020 designed to reduce the rate of water accumulation.

Several areas in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have been significantly affected by flooding over the years.

In 2006, Northgate Street hit the headlines after severe flooding in the area saw 100 homes swamped by water.

More recently gardens and outbuildings in Burgh Road, Gorleston, were flooded from water which backed up from the adjacent drainage dyke in July last year.

Research has shown fitting measures such as these helps to reduce the amount of water flowing onto the roads, pavements, drains and into homes.

The water butts and planters come in all shapes, sizes and designs to meet the varied requirements of households.

Michelle Steel of National Flood Forum has been attending community events and meeting with residents to understand the surface water flooding in these areas and to offer them support.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

The women’s only gym which is breaking down barriers

Tara Hall, owner and personal trainer, who has started up The Hut Gym at Potter Heigham, a gym for women only. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s an absolute disgrace... without doubt some will go’ – Lambert on FA Cup loss at Accrington Stanley

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town need a change of approach when it comes to contracts. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Project will install flower beds for free to help tackle flooding

Flooding in Burgh Road, Gorleston, from July 2018. Picture: George Ryan

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Applications open for ‘Britain’s best summer job’ - on the beach over summer

The RNLI is recruiting for fundraisers to work on Norfolk and Waveney beaches over summer. Pictures: Chris Gill.

The women’s only gym which is breaking down barriers

Tara Hall, owner and personal trainer, who has started up The Hut Gym at Potter Heigham, a gym for women only. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman drops five dress sizes following Slimming World success

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire Rawlinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists