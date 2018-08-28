Project will install flower beds for free to help tackle flooding

Flooding in Burgh Road, Gorleston, from July 2018. Picture: George Ryan Archant

Areas in the Great Yarmouth Borough which have been badly affected from flooding are to be protected by water butts and flower beds set to be installed for free.

Emergency services attending the scene of major flooding around the Southgates Road area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Emergency services attending the scene of major flooding around the Southgates Road area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The pilot project led by National Flood Forum hopes to install up to 1,000 water butts and raised flower beds in the borough by January 2020 designed to reduce the rate of water accumulation.

Several areas in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have been significantly affected by flooding over the years.

In 2006, Northgate Street hit the headlines after severe flooding in the area saw 100 homes swamped by water.

More recently gardens and outbuildings in Burgh Road, Gorleston, were flooded from water which backed up from the adjacent drainage dyke in July last year.

Research has shown fitting measures such as these helps to reduce the amount of water flowing onto the roads, pavements, drains and into homes.

The water butts and planters come in all shapes, sizes and designs to meet the varied requirements of households.

Michelle Steel of National Flood Forum has been attending community events and meeting with residents to understand the surface water flooding in these areas and to offer them support.