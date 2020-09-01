Floral tributes left for Broads tragedy victim as investigation launched

Floral tributes have been laid at the quayside in Great Yarmouth where a woman died after falling from a boat Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Flowers have been left in memory of a woman who died after becoming trapped under a Broads’ holiday cruiser.

The tributes have been tied to a post along the quay in Great Yarmouth where the woman lost her life.

Among them is heart-shaped candle holder with the message: “Wherever you go may your guardian angel watch over you.”

A fleet of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene, directly opposite the town’s court house, on August 19 at around 1.35pm.

The river and roads were closed for around four hours during the response which saw specialist teams working together and in large numbers.

The woman, from London, and in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood she fell from the back of the boat while it was performing a manoeuvre.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), which works with the Government’s department of transport, has launched an investigation.

A statement on its website says: “We have started an investigation into the causes and circumstances of the fatal person overboard from the Broads cruiser Diamond Emblem on the River Bure, Great Yarmouth on 19th August 2020.

“Our inspectors have visited the site and the vessel involved to gather evidence, enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman said they aimed to complete the investigation within a year of the incident.

In the immediate aftermath Broads Authority, chief executive, John Packman, issued a message of sympathy to the woman’s family, who were being supported by specialist services.

He also thanked the emergency services who were part of the operation, and moved to assure boat users that the River Bure was safe.

A spokesman said on Tuesday (September 1): “We offer our sincere condolences to those affected by the tragic incident which occurred on the River Bure on August 19.

“At this moment in time the authority is unable to offer any further comment until the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released the results of its investigation into the incident.

“We continue to work with the hire boat industry, emergency services and our staff on the ground to ensure that the seven million people who visit the Broads each year can do so safely.”