Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday
PUBLISHED: 06:55 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 17 April 2020
The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death.
Florence Fisher, 99, passed away at Britten Court care home in Lowestoft early on Wednesday, April 15, five days before she was due to celebrate her 100th birthday.
She had been living at the care home for the last six months, where her family say she was well cared for, before she rapidly developed the symptoms of Covid-19 over the last few days.
Her granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Moore, said her family are “all in shock” at “how quickly the virus spread”.
Miss Moore said: “Florence was 99-years-old, and many of the victims have been much younger, but it doesn’t make it any easier.
“She was one of the most kind-hearted people. ‘Little nanny’ is what she was known by, and she was a little bundle of joy who always had a smile on her face and didn’t have a bad bone in her body.”
Mrs Fisher was originally from London, but had lived in Scratby for much of her life with her husband Robert before moving in to the care home.
“Florence used to love watching Gold on TV, especially Only Fools and Horses. She also loved wildlife and nature and we would often go out on holidays to Cornwall and she will be deeply missed.” Miss Moore said.
“She always kept to herself, even up to the age of 90 she was getting on the bus and doing her own shopping.”
Mrs Fisher’s daughter described the 99-year-old as “a kind, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother” who was “unexpectedly taken”.
“A light has gone out in our lives,” she said.
Mrs Fisher is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Her family said grieving through a lockdown is painful, as “you can only give each other virtual hugs”, and wanted to thank those who have reached out to pay respects.
“Britten Court asked, and people sent nearly 100 cards for her 100th birthday next Monday. For someone they might not even have known, we found that really touching and will keep them all,” Miss Moore said.
