Search

Advanced search

Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 06:55 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 17 April 2020

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

Archant

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death.

“She was one of the most kind-hearted people. ‘Little nanny’ is what she was known by, and she was a little bundle of joy who always had a smile on her face and didn’t have a bad bone in her body.” Photo: Lisa Moore“She was one of the most kind-hearted people. ‘Little nanny’ is what she was known by, and she was a little bundle of joy who always had a smile on her face and didn’t have a bad bone in her body.” Photo: Lisa Moore

Florence Fisher, 99, passed away at Britten Court care home in Lowestoft early on Wednesday, April 15, five days before she was due to celebrate her 100th birthday.

She had been living at the care home for the last six months, where her family say she was well cared for, before she rapidly developed the symptoms of Covid-19 over the last few days.

Her granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Moore, said her family are “all in shock” at “how quickly the virus spread”.

READ MORE: Two more virus-related deaths at care home

Mrs Fisher was originally from London, but had lived in Scratby for much of her life with her husband Robert before moving in to the care home. Photo: Lisa MooreMrs Fisher was originally from London, but had lived in Scratby for much of her life with her husband Robert before moving in to the care home. Photo: Lisa Moore

Miss Moore said: “Florence was 99-years-old, and many of the victims have been much younger, but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“She was one of the most kind-hearted people. ‘Little nanny’ is what she was known by, and she was a little bundle of joy who always had a smile on her face and didn’t have a bad bone in her body.”

Mrs Fisher was originally from London, but had lived in Scratby for much of her life with her husband Robert before moving in to the care home.

“Florence used to love watching Gold on TV, especially Only Fools and Horses. She also loved wildlife and nature and we would often go out on holidays to Cornwall and she will be deeply missed.” Miss Moore said.

Florence Fisher and her husband Robert, pictured on their wedding day. Photo: Lisa MooreFlorence Fisher and her husband Robert, pictured on their wedding day. Photo: Lisa Moore

“She always kept to herself, even up to the age of 90 she was getting on the bus and doing her own shopping.”

READ MORE: Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Mrs Fisher’s daughter described the 99-year-old as “a kind, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother” who was “unexpectedly taken”.

“A light has gone out in our lives,” she said.

Mrs Fisher is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Her family said grieving through a lockdown is painful, as “you can only give each other virtual hugs”, and wanted to thank those who have reached out to pay respects.

“Britten Court asked, and people sent nearly 100 cards for her 100th birthday next Monday. For someone they might not even have known, we found that really touching and will keep them all,” Miss Moore said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Bid for 157 static caravans on former golf driving range

Caldecott Hall is planning some changes including adding a static caravan park and creating a quick play nine-hole golf course Picture: Nick Butcher

From award-winning B&B to Asda delivery driver - the road to making ends meet

Gary and Julie Smith run the top-rated B&B for Norfolk but due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gary Smith is now helping out delivering for Asda. Picture: James Bass /Gary Smith

Most Read

Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Bid for 157 static caravans on former golf driving range

Caldecott Hall is planning some changes including adding a static caravan park and creating a quick play nine-hole golf course Picture: Nick Butcher

From award-winning B&B to Asda delivery driver - the road to making ends meet

Gary and Julie Smith run the top-rated B&B for Norfolk but due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gary Smith is now helping out delivering for Asda. Picture: James Bass /Gary Smith

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When Great Yarmouth was cast as ‘Wonderland’ in Danny Dyer fantasy flick

The film set of 'Malice in Wonderland' being shot at Yarmouth's hippodrome circus. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Stephen Pullinger For: EDP Archant © 2008 (01603) 772434

‘I just couldn’t walk away’ - Hospital’s nursing director returns to work just 24 hours after retirement

Julia Hunt, former director of nursing at the James Paget, who returned to work just 24 hours after retiring Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

Greater Anglia apologises for refund delays following ‘unprecedented’ demand

A train on the Lowestoft to Norwich line. Photo: Greater Anglia
Drive 24