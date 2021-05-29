From market stall to restaurant: How does Coral Bay's food measure up?

Review

Published: 6:30 AM May 29, 2021

The ackee and saltfish main course at Coral Bay with sweet potato fries and coleslaw. - Credit: Liz Coates

There are some foodie places people talk about and you think 'yeah, I will probably go there one day', and then never do.

But Coral Bay in Baker Street, Gorleston, was on my radar from the start. I was going to go as soon as I could.

Inside Coral Bay in Gorleston where our reviewer was introduced to some fantastic new flavours. - Credit: Liz Coates

Everything I'd had from the original stall on Great Yarmouth's market had been ridiculously tasty, so imagine my horror when I rushed back to the office at the first sniff of lockdown easing only to find it shut.

Simply put, too many people had liked it and the owners had moved on to open an actual restaurant nowhere near where I work.

Come May 17 I was on the phone. This was a booking that just couldn't wait.

So on a sunny Thursday, with husband and reluctant 15-year-old in tow, we made the long-heralded journey to Gorleston and Baker Street - the stomping ground of my youth.

I had worked in Cozies (opposite Coral Bay) when home from uni (it's not Cozies anymore, when did this happen?) so for the first few moments after finding a parking space I was agog at all that had changed.

At the door there was a bit of a kerfuffle as in all the excitement (I had a different handbag for the occasion of going out) I didn't have a mask but the lady in restaurant was able to provide one.

Inside it's not a fancy affair but has a fun Caribbean island vibe and feels clean and organised.

We were shown to our table and given menus. At around 6pm there were a couple of other tables with people eating, and there seemed to be a lively takeaway trade.

The menu isn't huge, which is a good thing, and we had to look up a few things to be sure of our choice.

Super spicy jerk chicken with skin-on fries and salad at Coral Bay in Gorleston. - Credit: Liz Coates

I plumped for the ackee - a type of fruit - and saltfish (£13), billed as a classic, traditional dish, while my husband had the Mama D's jerk chicken (£12) and my daughter the sweet potato and vegetable curry (£11).

We also ordered some plantain (£2.50) and dumplings (£1) on the side.

Tucking in to dumplings and plantain at Coral Bay in Gorleston. - Credit: Liz Coates

You can choose what your main meal comes with and we went for skin-on fries and sweet potato fries.

This turned out to be bit of an error with my dish as I expected it to be drier but the ackee and saltfish was pretty saucy, and I could have done with rice to mop it up.

That said it was super flavoursome without being too spicy and not too fishy either. The ackee has a scrambled egg kind of texture and there was plenty of peppers and vegetables in there too.

It felt fresh and wholesome and very, very filling. All the portions were enormous.

The jerk chicken was a great old breast, moist and plump and apparently eye-wateringly spicy - my husband said it was hotter than anything he had ever had in our curry house up the road, and it's saying something when even he declares his mouth is on fire.

The sweet potato curry with skin-on fries and salad at Coral Bay in Gorleston. - Credit: Liz Coates

The vegetarian curry was also super tasty and extremely generously sized.

We all enjoyed the plantain - a cross between a potato and a banana, lovely texture. The dumplings were quite heavy and bready and good for dipping in the curry.

Two out of the three of us were defeated by the generous amount of food.

The honeycomb and salted caramel cheesecake at Coral Bay scored a hit with our reviewer. - Credit: Liz Coates

The couple next to us, who had valiantly cleared their plates, said they were too full for anything else.

But in the name of research we had to try a dessert. There were only two options - a salted caramel cheesecake with honeycomb crunch, or a warm chocolate brownie (£6).

We decided to share the former and it was large and excellent - as we had come to expect - with a little mint to garnish which I loved as mint goes with everything in my book.

Coral Bay in Gorleston offers a Caribbean menu full of new flavours as well as a lovely choice of cocktails adding to the island vibe. - Credit: Liz Coates

With Gorleston being the place to wine and dine it feels like Coral Bay has found a good home.

The food is authentic and it was good to be introduced to some genuinely unfamiliar flavours.

Price

For the three of us the bill came to £56 including drinks, and my husband had a beer.

The most expensive main course was the ackee and saltfish which was still only £13.

The dumplings were only £1 each and a portion of plantain £2.50.

There is no scrimping on the portions and the food feels fresh and authentic, so excellent value if you want a big fill-up.

My daughter enjoyed the Bigga fruit punch also, at £2.50.

Service

Our waiter was friendly and attentive, but not overly so.

We waited just about the right time between courses so we were neither rushed or left drumming our fingers. Feels informal and relaxed.

Highlight

The ackee and saltfish because it was packed with flavour and a new thing for me. The cheesecake was delicious also.

Overall

A great new addition to the town's food scene, and with its enticing menu of cocktails I can only imagine there is a lovely night-time atmosphere helped by the funky Jamaican soundtrack.

There is a takeaway option too.

Coral Bay is on 01493 650842.

Our food reviews are always independent. They are the opinion of the reviewer based on their experience of the venue when they visited. The establishment is not aware of our visit, is not informed we intend to write a review and bills are paid by the reviewer. The choice of places reviewed is also independent and is not based on venues which do or do not advertise in our publications.

