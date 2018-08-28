Search

Advanced search

Florida-based former circus star contacts Yarmouth museum after featuring in exhibition

PUBLISHED: 12:08 31 December 2018

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Archant

A former circus performer who now lives in Florida was pleasantly surprised to see her face featured in the latest exhibit at a Great Yarmouth museum.

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue LenzA Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue Lenz

Sue Lenz, formerly Sue Yelding, performed her ‘Suzette mixed bird act’ at the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome in the 1960s and photos of the act have been held in the Time and Tide Museum archives ever since.

As the museum celebrates 250 years of circus in the UK, Mrs Lenz’s act has been brought back to life in its ‘Circus! Show of Shows’ exhibition which is on display until March.

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue LenzA Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue Lenz

With her image blown up to life-size proportion, she has been adorned with taxidermy birds from Time and Tide’s natural history collection and original Ostrich feathers on loan from the Fossett Family Circus.

So when a friend of the ex-circus star who still lives in the town visited the exhibition, she was amazed to come face to face with Mrs Lenz’s likeness and contacted her friend across the Atlantic.

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Norfolk Museums ServiceA Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Mrs Lenz said: “I am thrilled that my image has been used in the exhibition as it is nice to be remembered in my own country - I was just 23-years-old at that time!

“I think the museum did a marvellous job with the feathered headdress. That costume was silver with blue rhinestones and blue and white feathers, and I had another costume the same only in gold with red rhinestones and red and yellow feathers.”

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue LenzA Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue Lenz

The exhibition’s centrepiece, whose successful circus career continued after her appearances in Great Yarmouth, subsequently got in touch with Time and Tide via Facebook.

She expressed her delight at being part of the show, before sending some additional photographs and information to bring her story up to date.

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue LenzA Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue Lenz

Philip Miles, the museum’s exhibitions officer, said: “One of the key aims of this Heritage Lottery Grant-funded exhibition was to discover untold local stories of circus.

“With Sue getting in touch out of the blue, it has been great to learn more about the person behind the photograph. It is also fantastic that she has shared additional photographs of her time performing in circus with us.”

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue LenzA Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Sue Lenz

The ‘Circus! Show of Shows’ exhibition, including the Sue Yelding display, is running at the Time and Tide Museum until March 3, 2019

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Great Yarmouth joins Glasgow in top five for ‘Auld Lang Syne’ streaming

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed

Fire deliberately started in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had to put out a fire which was started deliberately on Friday afternoon in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Most Read

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Thousands of homes are planned for Norwich, will 2019 be the year they get built?

An artist's impression of what the St Anne's Wharf development could look like when complete Pic: Archant Library.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town maintain revival with fourth straight win

Ben Lewis on the ball for Norwich CBS during Saturday's clash with Thurlow Nunn League One North leaders Harleston at the FDC in Bowthorpe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Revealed: Pest control teams worked round-the-clock to stamp out wasp epidemic

A wasp drinks at of the edge of the bird bath as temperature continues to soar in eastern East Anglia

Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Remembering a young Yarmouth man who died for this country in a foreign field

The Deir El Belah War Cemetery in Israel where Private Edward Bubbings is buried.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists