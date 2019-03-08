Search

Yarmouth candidate switches parties in election bid

PUBLISHED: 13:38 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 19 March 2019

Harry Webb, 25, has left the Green Party and joined the Labour Party in a bid to be elected to Great Yarmouth Borough Council in this year's local elections.

Harry Webb, 25, has left the Green Party and joined the Labour Party in a bid to be elected to Great Yarmouth Borough Council in this year's local elections.

A candidate in this year’s local elections has switched parties in a bid to get elected.

Harry Webb, 25, was Green Party candidate at the 2017 General Election - but announced on Tuesday (March 19) that for this year’s election to Great Yarmouth Borough Council he will run under the banner of the Labour Party.

He will be campaigning in Yarmouth North, a two-seat ward currently held by the Conservative Party.

“I was born and raised there,” Mr Webb said.

He also attended three schools in the ward.

One of the younger candidates, he said he is “passionate about engaging young people in politics.”

Explaining his decision to swap a green for a red rosette, he said: “As much as I love and support the views of the Green Party, I am very real to the fact that I was never going to get elected, unless with a mainstream party.”

This year’s local elections will take place on Thursday May 2.

Mr Webb said that while he will miss the Green Party’s environmental policies, the Labour Party’s manifesto is “very close in certain aspects” to his former party’s.

