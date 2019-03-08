Search

'Patience is a virtue' - Comeback on the cards for town's cinema

PUBLISHED: 14:23 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 10 June 2019

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

From Rocky Balboa to Return of the Jedi, the dramatic comeback is a staple ingredient of the film world.

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed that cinemas will return to the seaside town.The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed that cinemas will return to the seaside town.

And soon another return can be added to the list of great big screen resurgences - as a cinema in Great Yarmouth is preparing to open its doors once more - under a new name.

The Hollywood Cinema on Marina Parade closed in February, after the chain behind it ceased trading.

However, the building owners - The Jay family - always maintained it would be back.

Now, the wait for this comeback seems to be almost over as a licensing application has been lodged with Great Yarmouth Borough Council for the multiplex - under the name of Royalty Cinema.

Cilla Black announces her Great Yarmouth summer season at the Royalty Theatre in March 1984.Cilla Black announces her Great Yarmouth summer season at the Royalty Theatre in March 1984.

Exact details of the revival are still to be confirmed, but with the cinema having been out of action since February, it will be a welcome return when it does re-open.

Peter Jay, who also runs the Hippodrome Circus in the town, said: "Patience is a virtue.

"Things are moving, things are happening, but I have to ask people to be patient."

The cinema was previously run by the Hollywood Cinema group, which also ran the cinema in Anglia Square, Norwich that hosted the premiere of the Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa film in 2013.

However, in February both branches closed suddenly. The Dereham site remained opened with new owners.

The building, which proudly sits on Yarmouth's Golden Mile, was originally built in 1896, opened as the Royal Aquarium in 1914. It then became a 2,000 seat theatre - named the Royalty - before being converted into a full-time cinema in the early 1930s.

Mr Jay purchased the building in 1982, before leasing it to Hollywood Cinema boss Trevor Wicks.

The application seeks permission to screen films between 9am and 2am, seven days a week, though it states that screening times would vary from day to day within these times.

It means the town could eventually have two cinemas, with Pleasure Beach boss Albert Jones keen to include a multiplex in The Edge development at the other end of the Golden Mile.

