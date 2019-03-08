Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Flamboyant' former bank added to 'at risk' register of historic gems

PUBLISHED: 14:06 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 13 August 2019

The former Natwest bank has been added to an 'at risk' register which looks to save historic buildings Picture: Google Maps

The former Natwest bank has been added to an 'at risk' register which looks to save historic buildings Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A former bank has been added to an 'at risk' register which highlights the plight of historic buildings across the UK.

The Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Also included are the Winter Gardens and the Iron Duke pub - both familiar to generations in Great Yarmouth and the subject of local frustration about being empty and unused.

But new to the list is 23 Hall Quay, the former Natwest bank.

According to the Don't Leave Me This Way catalogue published by Save Britain's Heritage the purpose-built bank is not all that it seems.

Presenting an elaborate front that speaks of space and grandeur the building behind is much smaller, the second floor being only one room deep and the banking hall one storey high.

The entry states the building is "fabulous" inside.

Winter Gardens at Great Yarmouth. Picture: Julie FrostWinter Gardens at Great Yarmouth. Picture: Julie Frost

It adds: "It is in great need of a new use which takes full advantage of the flamboyant drama of the design.

"Perhaps it could be a restaurant or smart offices.

You may also want to watch:

"It's location near the centre of Great Yarmouth is a good one for business."

A public consultation into the future of Hall Quay has just finished.

Under a borough council vision it could be reinvented as a dining quarter with boutique hotels and outdoor seating.

Changes to the road layout are planned with the third river crossing taking traffic away from the congested area and giving it a chance to make the most of its riverside spot with large, unoccupied listed buildings, like the bank, crying out for new uses.

While hopes are high that a new restaurant use can be found for the bank, the future is more uncertain for the Iron Duke.

The Art Deco pub has been shuttered for years and due to a spirited campaign was listed in 2017.

It is described as an "interesting and atmospheric building" which remains under threat of demolition.

The Winter Gardens has long been on the restoration radar.

It featured in last year's list of endangered buildings by the Victorian Society and the borough council continues to press for funds and a new use.

The attraction came to Yarmouth from Torquay in 1904 with the aim of "lengthening the season with better class visitors, and on wet days provide cover for 2,000 persons."

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another fire breaks out at former Pontins site

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Man arrested after van crashes into three parked cars

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another fire breaks out at former Pontins site

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Man arrested after van crashes into three parked cars

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Police stop BMW and find man with ‘drugs inside his body’

Operation Moonshot is targeting people dealing drugs in Great Yarmouth and has made two stops on Acle New Road Photo: James Bass

Man had dentures stuck in throat for eight days after routine surgery

A 72-year-old man's dentures were stuck in his throat after an operation and not found for eight days. Pictured, an X-ray of the man's neck. Photo: BMJ Case Reports 2019

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Got a garage load of old paint? Well, here’s how you can get rid of it

You can get rid of any uwanted paint at the recycling centre at Hempton and six others across the county. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists