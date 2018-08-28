Search

Fans relive historic Norwich City goal as ex-player makes special visit to charity centre

PUBLISHED: 11:24 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 03 January 2019

Former Norwich City player, Jeremy Goss, thrilled Canary fans Carmela Ewels and Wayne Brooks when he visited Centre 81 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: TMS Media

Former Norwich City player, Jeremy Goss, thrilled Canary fans Carmela Ewels and Wayne Brooks when he visited Centre 81 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: TMS Media

Archant

For most Norwich City fans recalling the club’s historic win over German giants, Bayern Munich, is enough to put a twinkle in their eyes.

Scorer of one of the goals, Jeremy Goss, allowed members at a Norfolk charity to recapture their memories of that famous night as he paid them a special visit.

Mr Goss visited Centre 81, based in Great Yarmouth, describing it as an amazing and incredibly friendly centre.

The charity provides support to adults with disabilities.

A photograph of the historic goal which knocked Bayern Munich out of the UEFA Cup in 1993 is permanent fixture on the wall of the centre.

Member Carmela Ewels wore her Norwich City hat while Wayne Brooks sported his treasured Canary shirt to mark the occasion.

Mr Goss said he really enjoyed his visit.

“The members and staff are amazing, incredibly friendly and chatty, and very welcoming to visitors.

“Centre 81 is clearly a very happy place to be and it was great to meet so many Norwich City fans while I was there,” he said.

Centre 81’s chief executive, Diana Staines, said his visit put a smile on all the members faces.

