Much-respected trade unionist, soldier, councillor dies aged 89
- Credit: Archant
Frank Drew, former bricklayer, trade unionist, sergeant of the Royal Norfolk Regiment and Labour councillor, has died aged 89.
Mr Drew was born on February 12, 1929 at 2 West Road, Maygrove, before going to Northgate Schoolin Great Yarmouth.
In 1940, he was evacuated to Nottinghamshire and after the war he became a bricklayer and did national service with the 1st Battalion Suffolk Regiment, doing active service in the Malayan Emergency during this period.
After this he joined the 4th Battalion Royal Norfolk Regiment in the territorial army, becoming a sergeant, while also working as a bricklayer in Great Yarmouth and abroad.
He became a member of the Builders Union and remained a member of the Trade Union his whole life.
You may also want to watch:
From there, Mr Drew changed profession and began working in the docks and was at one time the Norfolkline foreman, working in the docks for 27 years.
In 1989, when Mr Drew was aged 60, the National Dock Labour Scheme was abolished and his career in the docks came to an end.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre
- 2 'Exciting milestone' as £4.6m market regeneration begins
- 3 Woman stamped down on officer's foot as four of them 'took control of her'
- 4 Flat-pack flats plan for Yarmouth given green light by planners
- 5 Lodger steals £2,000 from landlady to fund drink and drug habit
- 6 Police tipped off about potential Easter weekend illegal rave
- 7 5 things to do in Norfolk over the Easter holidays
- 8 7 of the best April Fool's jokes in Norfolk
- 9 E-scooter trial launches in Great Yarmouth
- 10 Wintry snap heading to Norfolk bringing a chance of snow
From May 1992 to May 2003 he was a Labour councillor for Lichfield and Cobholm, also serving as chairman of the board of governors at Cobholm School and a Great Yarmouth port authority board member.
In 2009, he spent most of his days on the quayside supporting dockers during a dispute between them and the port operators, taking part in protests outside their headquarters with his son Steven.
In his spare time, Mr Drew was a keen darts player and he represented many sides in the town.
He passed away at the James Paget University Hospital on Saturday, July 21.
He is survived by his wife Hilda, three children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at the Minster at 1.30pm on Friday, August 10, followed by a private cremation at the crematorium.
A wake will be held at the Windmill pub in Cobholm.
All who knew Mr Drew are invited to both the service and the wake. The family have asked that those who wish to bring a gift buy flowers from Brundish and Son.
• Send your tributes to Mr Drew to the Mercury at 12 King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR 30 2BA.