Much-respected trade unionist, soldier, councillor dies aged 89

Published: 3:34 PM August 2, 2018 Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020

Frank Drew worked as a docker in Great Yarmouth and was a councillor for Lichfield and Cobholm Picture: Steven Drew - Credit: Archant

Frank Drew, former bricklayer, trade unionist, sergeant of the Royal Norfolk Regiment and Labour councillor, has died aged 89.

Frank Drew did national service with the 1st Battalion Suffolk Regiment and did active service in the Malayan Emergency Picture: Steven Drew - Credit: Archant

Mr Drew was born on February 12, 1929 at 2 West Road, Maygrove, before going to Northgate Schoolin Great Yarmouth.

In 1940, he was evacuated to Nottinghamshire and after the war he became a bricklayer and did national service with the 1st Battalion Suffolk Regiment, doing active service in the Malayan Emergency during this period.

After this he joined the 4th Battalion Royal Norfolk Regiment in the territorial army, becoming a sergeant, while also working as a bricklayer in Great Yarmouth and abroad.

He became a member of the Builders Union and remained a member of the Trade Union his whole life.

Frank Drew worked as a docker in Great Yarmouth and was a councillor for Lichfield and Cobholm Picture: Steven Drew - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

From there, Mr Drew changed profession and began working in the docks and was at one time the Norfolkline foreman, working in the docks for 27 years.

In 1989, when Mr Drew was aged 60, the National Dock Labour Scheme was abolished and his career in the docks came to an end.

From May 1992 to May 2003 he was a Labour councillor for Lichfield and Cobholm, also serving as chairman of the board of governors at Cobholm School and a Great Yarmouth port authority board member.

In 2009, he spent most of his days on the quayside supporting dockers during a dispute between them and the port operators, taking part in protests outside their headquarters with his son Steven.

In his spare time, Mr Drew was a keen darts player and he represented many sides in the town.

He passed away at the James Paget University Hospital on Saturday, July 21.

He is survived by his wife Hilda, three children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Minster at 1.30pm on Friday, August 10, followed by a private cremation at the crematorium.

A wake will be held at the Windmill pub in Cobholm.

All who knew Mr Drew are invited to both the service and the wake. The family have asked that those who wish to bring a gift buy flowers from Brundish and Son.

• Send your tributes to Mr Drew to the Mercury at 12 King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR 30 2BA.