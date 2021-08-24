'Remarkable' foster carer who gave a happy home to hundreds remembered

Published: 2:05 PM August 24, 2021

Margaret George, or 'Nanny Margaret' as she was known, has died. During her 19 years with Norfolk County Council she gave hundreds of children a happy home. - Credit: supplied by family

A "one-of-a-kind" foster carer who selflessly cared for hundreds of children in her home across two decades has died.

Margaret George - known as "Nanny Margaret" to many - fostered children in Great Yarmouth over 19 years between 1992 and 2011, keeping in touch with many and continuing to offer support.

Her daughter Rachael Wilson, 38, said she had received over 300 messages of condolence since her mother died in hospital aged 79 following a cancer diagnosis and a fall.

Margaret George with her four children. Her daughter Rachael said she cared so much for everyone. - Credit: supplied by family

Mrs Wilson said that as soon as her three brothers had flown the nest she started to fill it with foster children, sometimes having up to four at a time at her home in Copperfield Avenue.

Although she was diagnosed with painful rheumatoid arthritis at 32 she never complained and and was known for always going out of her way to help people and never saying no.

Margaret George with three of her grandchildren Ricky, Kirsty, and Kayleigh aboard Great Yarmouth's famous Golden Galleon. - Credit: supplied by family

"She was just so lovely," Mrs Wilson said. "Anyone could go to her for anything at any time of the day or night."

Generally she took youngsters in for two to three years before they were adopted, always allowing the birth parents to visit if it was deemed in the best interest of the child.

"She enjoyed it, she loved doing it. She even collected babies from hospital," her daughter added.

Although her mother was paid for the caring work she made barely anything, always making sure the children had nice things.

Aside from her work she enjoyed her garden and birds like cockatiels and budgies.

In recent years she had had some eight operations and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just weeks before her death in hospital.

Margaret George with her daughter Rachael and granddaughter Emma. People have hailed her contribution taking in hundreds of foster children over almost 20 years. - Credit: supplied by family

"The love and care she had in her was incredible," Mrs Wilson said. "She was always upset for ages after the children left."

People reacting to news of her death described has as "amazing", "incredible" and "wonderful".

One person said: "I have never met such a lovely lady like your mother she was one of a kind, she will never be forgotten."

She leaves four children Rachael, Ronnie, Steven, and Craig , 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

The funeral service is at Gorleston Crematorium on August 31 at 2.30pm with mourners asked to wear bright colours to reflect the joy she brought to so many lives.