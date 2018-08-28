Search

Four people arrested in Gorleston drug raid

PUBLISHED: 12:10 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:10 29 November 2018

Great Yarmouth Police arrested four people after they found a

Great Yarmouth Police arrested four people after they found a "large" amount of cannabis following a drugs raid in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

Four people have been arrested following a drugs raid in Gorleston on Tuesday.

Great Yarmouth Police said they found a “large” amount of cannabis on the raid.

A tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said: “Busy day on Tuesday for Team 5. Drugs warrant completed in Gorleston, large amount of cannabis seized and four persons arrested. Enquiries ongoing.”

Police have added smiley faces to cover details on the packaging.

Four people arrested in Gorleston drug raid

