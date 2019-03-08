Disruption after four car collision on A47
PUBLISHED: 09:06 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 08 October 2019
A crash involving four cars on the Acle Straight caused minor disruption this morning.
The collision was reported at around 8am on the Norwich-bound carriageway just before the turn to Halvergate.
An eyewitness said it looked like the cars had gone into the back of each other.
The incident caused minor delays for commuters.
No-one is thought to have been injured.
