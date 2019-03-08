Search

Disruption after four car collision on A47

PUBLISHED: 09:06 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 08 October 2019

There was a four-car crash on the A47 Acle Straight Picture: James Bass

There was a four-car crash on the A47 Acle Straight Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A crash involving four cars on the Acle Straight caused minor disruption this morning.

The collision was reported at around 8am on the Norwich-bound carriageway just before the turn to Halvergate.

An eyewitness said it looked like the cars had gone into the back of each other.

The incident caused minor delays for commuters.

No-one is thought to have been injured.

