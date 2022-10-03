Four elderly people and dog rescued from stranded cruiser

A dog and four elderly people were found stranded on a boat in Braydon Water - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

Four elderly people and a dog have been rescued from a stranded boat.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat's John Rowntree craft was called by Humber Coastguard on Saturday, October 1, after the boat had run aground in Breydon Water leaving those onboard stranded.

On arrival, crews decided a tow would not be effective due to the speed of the tide so they rescued the people from the boat while at sea.

The John Rowntree lifeboat was called to the stranded craft - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

One member of the crew checked the welfare of those onboard the boat, while others assisted people into the lifeboat.

Two people were rescued first and taken to Great Yarmouth Yacht Station, while the crew member aboard the stricken vessel stayed with the two remaining people and dog.

The lifeboat alongside the cruiser - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

On return, the dog and two remaining people were escorted on to the lifeboat along with a crew member.

The dog was given a snorkel while being transferred to the lifeboat to help him in case he ended up in the water.

All were taken to Great Yarmouth Yacht Station where the coastguard was waiting.

The dog which was found aboard the stranded vessel - Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat

Everyone who had been aboard the boat and the dog were found to be fit and well.