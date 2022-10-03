Four elderly people and dog rescued from stranded cruiser
- Credit: Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat
Four elderly people and a dog have been rescued from a stranded boat.
Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat's John Rowntree craft was called by Humber Coastguard on Saturday, October 1, after the boat had run aground in Breydon Water leaving those onboard stranded.
On arrival, crews decided a tow would not be effective due to the speed of the tide so they rescued the people from the boat while at sea.
One member of the crew checked the welfare of those onboard the boat, while others assisted people into the lifeboat.
Two people were rescued first and taken to Great Yarmouth Yacht Station, while the crew member aboard the stricken vessel stayed with the two remaining people and dog.
On return, the dog and two remaining people were escorted on to the lifeboat along with a crew member.
The dog was given a snorkel while being transferred to the lifeboat to help him in case he ended up in the water.
Most Read
- 1 Scaffolders taking legal action as fire bill reaches £120k
- 2 Jailed in Norfolk last month: Two murderers and 'upskirting' teacher
- 3 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in September
- 4 How do I get my £400 energy rebate?
- 5 Bus manager 'honoured' to be nominated in industry awards
- 6 Community rallies round after terminal diagnosis for eight-year-old Hannah
- 7 Luxury cruise ship docks in Great Yarmouth
- 8 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 9 Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers
- 10 Gorleston: Majority of beach huts sold as last few are installed
All were taken to Great Yarmouth Yacht Station where the coastguard was waiting.
Everyone who had been aboard the boat and the dog were found to be fit and well.