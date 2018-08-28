Search

Advanced search

More than 400 new homes to be built in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:48 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 14 December 2018

More than 400 homes could be built by a company set up by Norfolk County Council. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

More than 400 homes could be built by a company set up by Norfolk County Council. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

More than 400 new homes are to be built in Norfolk over the next three years, as County Hall begins building and selling houses for the first time to raise millions of pounds.

Barry Stone, Norfolk county councillor. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Barry Stone, Norfolk county councillor. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Last year, Norfolk County Council set up its own property company called Repton, specifically to “exploit” the value of County Hall’s assets.

The company was set up to use land deemed surplus to the council’s needs to build homes on, with the thinking that the profit made will go back into the authority’s coffers to help head off cuts to services.

But the pace of the process was questioned by opposition councillors at a recent full council meeting - and bosses have now announced that it has appointed Norfolk-based developer Lovell to build the homes in Acle, Hopton and Attleborough.

The council owns the freehold of the sites and Repton Homes will have to pay the open market value for them. The council would loan Repton Homes the money, but says the terms of the loan are commercially confidential.

The council says the amount of money it will pay Lovell to build the homes is also commercially confidential.

Barry Stone, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s business and property committee and Repton Property Developments chairman, said: “Repton was created to maximise income from Norfolk County Council land that we no longer need for its current use and ultimately generate revenue for the council.

“At its board meeting on Thursday, Lovell was chosen as the preferred development partner. As a local company with an excellent track record of delivering quality housing schemes both locally and nationally, it was regarded as the best choice. The first development for the partnership will be at Acle followed by housing developments at Attleborough and Hopton in due course.”

Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler says: “We are excited to have been selected as Repton’s development partner for this major new-build homes programme.”

The council says, when it comes to affordable homes, the developments will be policy compliant. So at Acle, in Broadland, where the level is set by the district council at 33pc it would be at 33pc. Affordable levels vary from district to district.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Great Yarmouth Borough Council will not be giving away free sanitary products in its offices

13:00 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Great Yarmouth Town Hall. Photo: Andy Darnell

A bid to equip toilets in council offices in Great Yarmouth with free sanitary products has been knocked back by the borough’s Conservative group.

Ambitious Great Yarmouth Marina Centre replacement plans moving on to next phase

13:00 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ambitious proposals for a new ‘water-themed’ leisure facility on the Great Yarmouth seafront have been rubber stamped by councillors.

True grit: A shift with a team keeping our roads clear during winter

12:35 Abigail Nicholson
Jason Seaman, 54 of Blo’ Norton, A gritting veteran that has kept Norfolk’s roads safe for 17 years. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

On cold winter nights, most people are wrapped up in a blanket and sipping a hot drink. But while we sleep, a team of up to 56 gritters are out in the early hours keeping Norfolk’s roads safe.

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

12:19 Abigail Nicholson
Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The East of England has been told to brace itself for a cold weekend after a yellow weather warning for ice and snow was issued by the Met Office.

Most Read

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy