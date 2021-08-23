£4m pledged to tackle Gorleston floods
Anglian Water has announced that it will next month begin a multi-million pound project to help reduce the risk of flooding for homes and businesses in Gorleston-on-Sea.
Flooding in the town has historically been caused by surface water accumulating after heavy rainfall, but the water company says it has plans to prevent this in the future.
A £4m investment is planned to improve the sewer network on Colomb Road and the town’s High Street.
A new sewer will also be installed on Burgh Road alongside a new pumping station and storm overflow tank underneath Beccles Road.
Anglian Water will also be working with the local highways team to improve the road drainage on their behalf. The work is due to be completed by May 2022.
Water Recycling Alliance leader for Anglian Water, Rob Kelly said: “We know with a rapidly changing climate, bursts of intense rainfall are becoming more frequent. These can lead to flooding.
“The sheer amount of rain falling onto hard surfaces, simply can’t get away quickly enough - a bit like a plughole in a bath.
”By increasing the capacity of our sewers and adding additional stormwater storage, it will help reduce the risk of flooding to homes and businesses in the future.”
The water company has been working closely as part of the newly formed Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance, chaired by Lord Dannatt.
Work will begin in the area from September 6 and continue until spring next year.
Preliminary road closures for the work will be:
- Beccles Road will have the outer lanes in both directions closed from September 20 – October 1.
- Beccles Road Southbound will be closed from October 4-12. From October 13 – May 3, 2022, Beccles Road Northbound and the footpath will be closed.
- The cul-de-sac on Colomb Road will be closed from September 20 - October 27.
- High Street will be closed from October 28 – December 6.
- Burgh Road will be closed from November 1 to March 31, 2022.
- Beccles Road roundabout will have lane width restrictions from December 7-15.