Four teens arrested for stealing motorbike

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorbike in Gorleston.

Police stopped four males in Gorleston today aged 15, 16 and

two 17 year olds, resulting in all four being arrested on suspicion of theft of

a motor cycle! They have been released under investigation whilst enquiries

continue. #GYNPT & #PC617 #PC228 pic.twitter.com/Rsp6s5M1P5 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) December 20, 2018

Police stopped two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old on Thursday afternoon.

The youths have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.