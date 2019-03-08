'He was a big part of Yarmouth's history' - Peter Jay pays tribute to Freddie Starr

Freddie Starr signs books at Ottakers in Norwich.

When the comedian Freddie Starr was performing in Great Yarmouth in the early 1980s he told local circus impresario Peter Jay to buy the Royalty Theatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Freddie Starr makes an appearance in Norwich to sign copies of his new book 'Unwrapped' Photo by Natasha Lyster Freddie Starr makes an appearance in Norwich to sign copies of his new book 'Unwrapped' Photo by Natasha Lyster

"Buy that and I'll do a season for you," the performer said.

It was 1984, Mr Jay recalls, when his family bought the theatre - and the madcap entertainer, who has died in Spain aged 76, sold out night after night that summer.

Over four decades, beginning in the 1970s, Mr Starr performed multiple summer seasons in the seaside town.

"He is a big part of Yarmouth's history," Mr Jay said.

He remembers watching the comedian at the Royalty every night during that 1984 season.

"It was hypnotic," he said.

"He was a king of comedy really, a comedy icon of the 20th century, an unbelievable guy."

Mr Jay first got to know Mr Starr during the 1970s, when the comedian performed at the ABC Theatre, now replaced by the Market Gates shopping centre.

He remembers one occasion when Billy Fury was due to sing there, but at the last minute pulled out because of illness.

Mr Jay thought there would be a riot - but Mr Starr impulsively took to the stage instead.

"He was an incredible impersonator and did all of Billy Fury's show, he sang perfectly, and saved a riot," Mr Jay said.

Before Mr Starr's comedy career took off, he was a singer and his band, Freddie Starr and the Midnighters, once supported the Beatles at a 1963 show in the ABC.

Most of his fans remember him for his eccentric and often unpredictable behaviour - in 1997 he triggered outrage by hurling live chickens into an audience at the Britannia Theatre - but Mr Jay also remembers the celebrity's private side.

"Unlike his madcap presence on stage, off stage he was a quiet guy," he said.

"He used to come to my house and we'd sit and talk.

"He was a different person off stage, people expect him to be crazy like on stage, but he was quite introverted and low-key."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Jay said he is devastated by news of the death.

"He'd been a friend of ours for a long time," he said. "I was shocked when I heard about it. Gradually we are losing all the icons.

"We've had all the greats in Yarmouth.

"Freddie is up there with those people."