Tesco to install free electric charging points at seaside superstore

Great Yarmouth Tesco in Pasteur Road is one of 600 stores in line for free electric vehicle charging points. Picture: James Bass

Shoppers will be able to charge their electric vehicles for free while they fill their baskets in store under a supermarket's plan to help the environment.

The Tesco Extra in Pasteur Road, Great Yarmouth, is among 600 branches adding charging points that will form a network of 2,400 units by 2020.

Under a roll-out announced last year the basic chargers will be free, although there will be a fee for faster points.

It is being delivered in partnership with Volkswagen and Pod Point.

Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show charging points to the left of disabled parking bays facing the store, taking up six spaces.

The supermarket has applied for planning consent for media screens which form part of the units.

Announcing the roll-out Tesco said in a statement: "This is part of our wider commitment to addressing the environmental challenges that matter most to our customers, colleagues and communities.

"We want to be the leading Electric Vehicle energy provider and to support our customers with more sustainable solutions."