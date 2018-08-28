Search

Free Christmas meal and entertainment for those in need

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 December 2018

Former mayor of Great Yarmouth Malcolm Bird, his wife and volunteers standing in front of the dontated jumble for the guests to choose from at Open Christmas dinner for the homeless in 2016 at the Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Belinda Roll

Belinda Roll

For most people Christmas day is a time for celebration, giving and receiving presents, drinking and eating lots of food alongside family members.

Guests enjoying their lunch at Open Christmas dinner for the homeless 2016 at the Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Belinda RollGuests enjoying their lunch at Open Christmas dinner for the homeless 2016 at the Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Belinda Roll

However, for those less fortunate or who are lonely during the festive season it can be a difficult experience.

An event being held in Great Yarmouth will provide those in need or likely to be on their own with the opportunity to get into the festive spirit alongside others.

Open Christmas Great Yarmouth are hosting their annual Christmas day event in the sports hall at Marina Centre on December 25 between 11am to 5pm.

More than 400 people attended the Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth last year. Picture: James Carr.More than 400 people attended the Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth last year. Picture: James Carr.

It offers those who are struggling for money or those who would normally spend the day alone to have a Christmas day to remember.

On top of a Christmas dinner with all the works, there will be free entertainment including bingo and a raffle for people to enjoy as they celebrate the festive season in a community setting.

David Minister, part of the Open Christmas team, said: “Christmas is a special time and it is wonderful to be able to bring members of the community who would usually spend the day alone together.

Committee members and volunteers at the Open Christmas dinner for the homeless in 2016 at the Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Nick HerridgeCommittee members and volunteers at the Open Christmas dinner for the homeless in 2016 at the Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Herridge

“All of the Open Christmas team love doing it each year and it is great to be able to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Wanting to be as inclusive as possible Mr Minister even offers a free taxi service for people who are unable to get to the Marina Centre.

The team has six minibuses it will be using to pick people up on Christmas day.

Mr Minister said the event is always very popular with 400 people attending last year.

He expects there to be more than 500 going this year.

“There are still plenty of people who have not heard about what we do so I would say to anyone who has not got anything to do on Christmas day to come along.

“We are open to everyone even families.

“It is a lovely day and I am sure everyone will have a brilliant time.”

Open Christmas Great Yarmouth are looking for sponsorship from companies to help fund the event.

For more information or to book a place on the minibus contact openchristmas.greatyarmouth@yahoo.co.uk or call Mr Minister on 07928 927053.

Alternatively visit http://www.openchristmasgreatyarmouth.org/.

For most people Christmas day is a time for celebration, giving and receiving presents, drinking and eating lots of food alongside family members.

