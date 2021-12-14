Free Christmas Day meals at town's Minster cancelled due to Covid

A charity event which aimed to help and feed the vulnerable at Christmas has been cancelled.

The Open Christmas event at the Minster, which was scheduled to feed 110 people at 11.30am on Christmas day at Great Yarmouth Minster, has been cancelled due to the rising cases of Covid in the borough.

A spokesperson for Open Christmas said: "This has certainly not been an easy decision to make.

"However, having worked through the risks associated with a sit down meal at this time we came to the conclusion that it should not go ahead for the safety of all.

"With Covid rates in Great Yarmouth growing as quickly as they are and with diners often being from some of the most vulnerable groups, it was felt prudent to cancel."

From Monday the Better Together Norfolk team, who are organising Open Christmas, will put together Christmas goodie bags for people originally scheduled to attend the event.

The goodie bags will be available for collection or delivery (delivery will only be available if the client was going to be transported to the event) later in December.

For more information, visit the Open Christmas Great Yarmouth website.