News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Free Christmas Day meals at town's Minster cancelled due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:11 PM December 14, 2021
Updated: 1:15 PM December 14, 2021
The Great Yarmouth Minster has been hailed as an atmospheric setting for the Open Christmas event in

This year's Open Christmas event at Great Yarmouth Minster has been cancelled. - Credit: Archant

A charity event which aimed to help and feed the vulnerable at Christmas has been cancelled.

The Open Christmas event at the Minster, which was scheduled to feed 110 people at 11.30am on Christmas day at Great Yarmouth Minster, has been cancelled due to the rising cases of Covid in the borough.

A spokesperson for Open Christmas said: "This has certainly not been an easy decision to make.

"However, having worked through the risks associated with a sit down meal at this time we came to the conclusion that it should not go ahead for the safety of all.

"With Covid rates in Great Yarmouth growing as quickly as they are and with diners often being from some of the most vulnerable groups, it was felt prudent to cancel."

From Monday the Better Together Norfolk team, who are organising Open Christmas, will put together Christmas goodie bags for people originally scheduled to attend the event.

The goodie bags will be available for collection or delivery (delivery will only be available if the client was going to be transported to the event) later in December.

For more information, visit the Open Christmas Great Yarmouth website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Graphic designer took his own life at age of 47
  2. 2 Man found dead in the road on A47
  3. 3 'We had to carry on' - Cafe owner on rollercoaster year
  1. 4 Two people rescued after coastguard called to Great Yarmouth
  2. 5 Car windows smashed as cards, keys and a coat stolen
  3. 6 Champion fundraisers who drummed up £100,000 are toast of lifeboat station
  4. 7 'We came back to house of horrors': Family's shock at building work
  5. 8 One case of Omicron reported in borough
  6. 9 Labourer died at son's home while on alcohol detox course
  7. 10 A47 closed for seven hours following police incident
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Octopus seafood restaurant is set to open on King Street in Great Yarmouth.

Food and Drink

New seafood restaurant with 'best cocktails around' to open in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The mint mansion on Gorleston's Marine Parade

Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment.

Yarmouth market move hits another snag

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The Van Allan and Dixons at Great Yarmouth Market Gates shopping centre in 1977.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Memories of Market Gates in the early days

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon