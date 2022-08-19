News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Free family fun day in Gorleston this weekend

James Weeds

Published: 10:08 AM August 19, 2022
A happy family

A free family fun day is taking place at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy's playing field on Saturday between 11am and 4pm. - Credit: James Weeds

Live music, face painting and a visit from a duck-herding dog will be entertaining families for free on Saturday in Gorleston.

Taking place on the fields of Cliff Park Ormiston Academy on Kennedy Avenue between 11am and 4pm, the Free Family Fun Day event also includes music and graffiti workshops, yoga and Pilates, and wellbeing sessions.

People are encouraged to bring picnics and blankets to this "festival-like" event, which promises to have families leaving with "a sense of wellbeing".

The event has been organised by #WeWill, an Ormiston Families project, which aims to encourage young people to get involved in local social action. The project is youth-led and has a focus on mental wellbeing.

Pupils have been trained to be Wellbeing Ambassadors, supporting their peers through weekly fun activities and larger community action projects.

Music will be provided by acts such as Ronan, Emma Ewins, Emily and Zak, Charlotte Gray and Sons of Mark.

To book a free ticket and for more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ormiston-families-wewill-summer-fun-day-tickets-377722777997

