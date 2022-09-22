Free art, sound and music festival returns to Great Yarmouth

Yarmonics - a festival celebrating the sounds, people and place of Great Yarmouth - returns this weekend. - Credit: Original Projects / Yarmonics

Great Yarmouth will be immersed in sound as a music festival returns this weekend.

Yarmonics festival of sound and music will take place across multiple sites in the town until Sunday, celebrating the sounds, people and places of Great Yarmouth

This year's free festival revolves around the theme of human and planetary health, with performances by regional and international artists taking place in St George's Park, Primeyarc art gallery and the Market Place.

Over the weekend, visitors can see an installation by Dutch artist Gijs Gieskes on Great Yarmouth beach, join in a feral choir and soak in the vibrations from a gong bath.

On Friday at 6pm, musicians are encouraged to join in the improvisation collaborative Hard Edges, which will be held at the Market Place.

A feral choir workshop, led by jazz trumpeter Phil Minton, will be held at the Colossal Youth art studio on King Street from 2pm on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Minster will be the venue of a sacred sounds gong bath from 11am, composter Charlotte Keeffe will be performing on the Jetty at noon, and Japanese artist Ryoko Akama will perform at the Primeyarc art gallery from 4pm.

For more information, visit www.yarmonics.com/2022