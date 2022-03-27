Learn sign language at free taster course at village centre

The sign language lessons will be held in Bradwell - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

People interested in learning British Sign Language can attend a free taster course in Bradwell, near Gorleston.

The six-week taster course starts on Wednesday, April 20 at the Old School Village Centre on Green Lane.

The beginners course is being offered by Deaf Connexions and will run between 4.30pm and 6pm on each of the six Wednesdays.

At the end of the course there will be a short in-class assessment and people will be handed a certificate.

Participant will also have a place reserved for a full British Sign Language course starting in September.

Although the six sessions are free, people are asked to make a £3 weekly donation to cover costs of the room hire and refreshments provided, with all remaining funds given to Deaf Connexions.

For further information on the taster course or to reserve a place call Lisa King on 07799 350 520.

Places are limited.