News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Free wi-fi helps launched in Great Yarmouth’s Market Place

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:35 PM May 10, 2021   
The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

Shoppers and workers in the Market Place can now access free wifi as part of the town centre's ongoing redevelopment.

The wifi is available for free and can be found on mobile devices under the name “Gt Yarmouth Free Wi-Fi” within the Market Place area. 

A booster will be fitted to extend the signal underneath the market canopy.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launched the new service.

Advert for the new free wifi service in the town centre

Great Yarmouth Borough Council aims to "enhance the experience of visiting the town centre" with free wifi. - Credit: GYBC

The scheme was originally proposed in 2019.

Council leader Carl Smith said: “This great free wi-fi is part of our wider work to enhance the experience of visiting the town centre and the market, supporting our improvement of the market facilities themselves and our wider aspirations to enhance digital connectivity.” 

Carl Smith

Cllr Carl Smith said: "Being able to connect digitally is so important to the vibrancy of town centres." - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Town centre manager Jonathan Newman, of Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, said: “Shoppers will be able to freely access the internet for information about nearby shops, services, facilities and attractions whilst traders have the potential to post live images and information about their goods on social media."

"The opportunities to hold digital and live-streaming events in the Market Place can also be explored.”

Most Read

  1. 1 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
  2. 2 Queen writes to Lily, 5, in reply to condolences card
  3. 3 Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk
  1. 4 Drone photo shows £26m seafront leisure centre taking shape
  2. 5 9 long walking trails to explore in Norfolk
  3. 6 Buy a B&B as nine for sale in 'boom year' for budget hotels
  4. 7 Bid for four-storey waterside flats on warehouse site
  5. 8 Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Low turnout in Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 Historical clock restored after sitting in cellar for 60 years
  7. 10 'Water runs down the walls' - Woman, 65, hits out at mouldy council flat
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass

Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Empire Great Yarmouth seafront

Seafront Empire re-opening as music and street food venue

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Howard Shepherdson wearing a bow tie

Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Man charged with having more than 220,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus