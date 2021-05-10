Free wi-fi helps launched in Great Yarmouth’s Market Place
- Credit: Archant
Shoppers and workers in the Market Place can now access free wifi as part of the town centre's ongoing redevelopment.
The wifi is available for free and can be found on mobile devices under the name “Gt Yarmouth Free Wi-Fi” within the Market Place area.
A booster will be fitted to extend the signal underneath the market canopy.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launched the new service.
The scheme was originally proposed in 2019.
Council leader Carl Smith said: “This great free wi-fi is part of our wider work to enhance the experience of visiting the town centre and the market, supporting our improvement of the market facilities themselves and our wider aspirations to enhance digital connectivity.”
You may also want to watch:
Town centre manager Jonathan Newman, of Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, said: “Shoppers will be able to freely access the internet for information about nearby shops, services, facilities and attractions whilst traders have the potential to post live images and information about their goods on social media."
"The opportunities to hold digital and live-streaming events in the Market Place can also be explored.”
Most Read
- 1 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
- 2 Queen writes to Lily, 5, in reply to condolences card
- 3 Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk
- 4 Drone photo shows £26m seafront leisure centre taking shape
- 5 9 long walking trails to explore in Norfolk
- 6 Buy a B&B as nine for sale in 'boom year' for budget hotels
- 7 Bid for four-storey waterside flats on warehouse site
- 8 Norfolk and Suffolk Election 2021: Low turnout in Great Yarmouth
- 9 Historical clock restored after sitting in cellar for 60 years
- 10 'Water runs down the walls' - Woman, 65, hits out at mouldy council flat