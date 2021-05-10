Free wi-fi helps launched in Great Yarmouth’s Market Place

Published: 2:35 PM May 10, 2021

Shoppers and workers in the Market Place can now access free wifi as part of the town centre's ongoing redevelopment.

The wifi is available for free and can be found on mobile devices under the name “Gt Yarmouth Free Wi-Fi” within the Market Place area.

A booster will be fitted to extend the signal underneath the market canopy.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launched the new service.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council aims to "enhance the experience of visiting the town centre" with free wifi. - Credit: GYBC

The scheme was originally proposed in 2019.

Council leader Carl Smith said: “This great free wi-fi is part of our wider work to enhance the experience of visiting the town centre and the market, supporting our improvement of the market facilities themselves and our wider aspirations to enhance digital connectivity.”

Cllr Carl Smith said: "Being able to connect digitally is so important to the vibrancy of town centres." - Credit: Archant

Town centre manager Jonathan Newman, of Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, said: “Shoppers will be able to freely access the internet for information about nearby shops, services, facilities and attractions whilst traders have the potential to post live images and information about their goods on social media."

"The opportunities to hold digital and live-streaming events in the Market Place can also be explored.”