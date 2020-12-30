How to ring in 2021? With a virtual trip to the circus of course
- Credit: Hippodrome Circus
For Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus New Year's Eve is usually the biggest night of the year.
Always sold out, it adds a few extra bells and whistles for its whooping audience as it flips and juggles into January.
Moving into Tier 4 on Boxing Day meant cancelling some 30 shows including its New Year's Eve special.
Instead, the circus is coming to your front room with a free streaming of the Christmas Spectacular and a special countdown and party with Jack Jay, Ben Langley and the whole Hippodrome cast.
Building owner Peter Jay said: “New Year’s Eve is really special at The Hippodrome with audiences experiencing our amazing show, followed by a huge countdown and party to end it all.
"It’s become a tradition for hundreds of people who sell out the performances.”
There were three sold out performances planned for the day which have now been cancelled.
Producer and Ringmaster Jack Jay said: "We have had hundreds of people getting in touch since the closure so upset that they cannot come along to these special shows, along with people who are having to shield or isolate.
"So, we thought why not make the show available on New Year’s Eve and give people the chance to experience the magic from their very own home?
"We really hope it will be a boost to those who are alone or can’t be with loved ones this New Year."
Viewers will be able to access the full Christmas show and New Year’s Eve party via YouTube and Facebook at 7pm on New Year’s Eve (Thursday).
The video will then be online if people want to watch it later.
Company director Ben Jay said: "We want to do this as a gift to our amazing audiences who have supported us through the toughest times this year, its completely free and whilst there is nothing quite like being in the magical Hippodrome itself, this will be the closest thing."
The New Year’s Eve Hippodrome Special will be available on its official YouTube channel from 7pm on New Year’s Eve.
It will also be on The Hippodrome’s Official Facebook page from 7pm