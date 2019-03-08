Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours' - guides chalk inspirational messages to motivate children on walk to school

PUBLISHED: 12:03 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 11 June 2019

Guides in Freethorpe chalked inspirational messages on pavements in the village to put a smile on children's faces. Picture: Submitted

Guides in Freethorpe chalked inspirational messages on pavements in the village to put a smile on children's faces. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Having children motivated and ready to learn is a difficult objective for many schools.

The messages hoped to cheer people up and motivate them for the day ahead. Picture: SubmittedThe messages hoped to cheer people up and motivate them for the day ahead. Picture: Submitted

But, a guides group in Norfolk made that task a whole lot easier when they chalked inspirational messages on the pavements of Freethorpe for pupils to read on their walk to school.

Organised by the assistant leader of the guides in the village Poppy George, the messages included 'if you see someone without a smile give them one of yours' and 'you will never have this day again, make it count'.

The guides aged between 10 and 14 held a bag pack at Asda before writing the messages. Picture: SubmittedThe guides aged between 10 and 14 held a bag pack at Asda before writing the messages. Picture: Submitted

Before writing the quotes, the girls aged between 10 and 14 took part in a bag pack at Asda in Great Yarmouth raising £705.39 for the group.

Miss George, 24, from Cantley said the messages were a way of giving something back to the community.

Assistant leader of the guides Poppy George said the girls had a positive response from residents. Picture: SubmittedAssistant leader of the guides Poppy George said the girls had a positive response from residents. Picture: Submitted

"The girls wanted to do something which would make an impression on people and they certainly did that," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"We use the facilities in the village, so to have a positive impact on people here is great.

"We had a really good reaction to the messages from everybody which makes me very proud."

For more information on how you can join a guides group visit the Girlguiding website.

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Take a first look at the menu of the brand new Hog Hotel and restaurant

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It makes me feel alive’: Meet Mandy the powerlifter, 51, with a world record

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the squat lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in Great Yarmouth

Police were called to an altercation in Middlegate on Saturday.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists