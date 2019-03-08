'If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours' - guides chalk inspirational messages to motivate children on walk to school

Guides in Freethorpe chalked inspirational messages on pavements in the village to put a smile on children's faces. Picture: Submitted Archant

Having children motivated and ready to learn is a difficult objective for many schools.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The messages hoped to cheer people up and motivate them for the day ahead. Picture: Submitted The messages hoped to cheer people up and motivate them for the day ahead. Picture: Submitted

But, a guides group in Norfolk made that task a whole lot easier when they chalked inspirational messages on the pavements of Freethorpe for pupils to read on their walk to school.

Organised by the assistant leader of the guides in the village Poppy George, the messages included 'if you see someone without a smile give them one of yours' and 'you will never have this day again, make it count'.

The guides aged between 10 and 14 held a bag pack at Asda before writing the messages. Picture: Submitted The guides aged between 10 and 14 held a bag pack at Asda before writing the messages. Picture: Submitted

Before writing the quotes, the girls aged between 10 and 14 took part in a bag pack at Asda in Great Yarmouth raising £705.39 for the group.

Miss George, 24, from Cantley said the messages were a way of giving something back to the community.

Assistant leader of the guides Poppy George said the girls had a positive response from residents. Picture: Submitted Assistant leader of the guides Poppy George said the girls had a positive response from residents. Picture: Submitted

"The girls wanted to do something which would make an impression on people and they certainly did that," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"We use the facilities in the village, so to have a positive impact on people here is great.

"We had a really good reaction to the messages from everybody which makes me very proud."

For more information on how you can join a guides group visit the Girlguiding website.