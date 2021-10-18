Crowds pour on to streets to enjoy light and sound display

Published: 1:00 PM October 18, 2021

Sam Jinks, programme manager for Freshly Greated, said: "It was lovely to see so many people out for the bikes. - Credit: Freshly Greated

Crowds of light lovers poured into the streets of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston to enjoy a spectacular show provided by a moving projector.

Projector Bikes, which project moving animations on to buildings and pavements while blasting out music, entertained hundreds of residents in Cobholm on Tuesday, Nelson Ward on Wednesday and the Mag Estate in Gorleston on Thursday evening.

One of the Projector Bikes, designed by artist Dan Fox. - Credit: Freshly Greated

Freshly Greated arts programme teamed up with artist Dan Fox and his Sound Intervention's Projector Bikes to light up the town.

Sam Jinks, programme manager for Freshly Greated, said: "It was lovely to see so many people out for the bikes, especially considering we had kept it quiet to surprise audiences.

Residents of the Magdalen Estate, Cobholm and Yarmouth Nelson ward had their senses treated when the Projector Bikes came for a visit. - Credit: Freshly Greated

"We counted over 200 happy faces at one point on the Mag on Thursday.

"We hope to see even more at future Freshly Greated events."

Freshly Greated aims to bring fun experiences to the above neighbourhoods.

