Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Crowds pour on to streets to enjoy light and sound display

James Weeds

Published: 1:00 PM October 18, 2021   
A tortoise light image on the side of a wall.

Sam Jinks, programme manager for Freshly Greated, said: "It was lovely to see so many people out for the bikes. - Credit: Freshly Greated

Crowds of light lovers poured into the streets of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston to enjoy a spectacular show provided by a moving projector.

Projector Bikes, which project moving animations on to buildings and pavements while blasting out music, entertained hundreds of residents in Cobholm on Tuesday, Nelson Ward on Wednesday and the Mag Estate in Gorleston on Thursday evening.

One of the Projector Bikes, designed by artist Dan Fox.

One of the Projector Bikes, designed by artist Dan Fox. - Credit: Freshly Greated

Freshly Greated arts programme teamed up with artist Dan Fox and his Sound Intervention's Projector Bikes to light up the town.

Sam Jinks, programme manager for Freshly Greated, said: "It was lovely to see so many people out for the bikes, especially considering we had kept it quiet to surprise audiences.

Residents of the Magdalen Estate, Cobholm and Yarmouth Nelson ward had their senses treated when the Boom Bikes came around.

Residents of the Magdalen Estate, Cobholm and Yarmouth Nelson ward had their senses treated when the Projector Bikes came for a visit. - Credit: Freshly Greated

"We counted over 200 happy faces at one point on the Mag on Thursday. 

"We hope to see even more at future Freshly Greated events."

Freshly Greated aims to bring fun experiences to the above neighbourhoods.

For more information, visit the Freshly Greated Facebook page.

A little girl pointing at an illumination of a lobster.

Fun with light and sound: over 200 people attended the visiting Projector Bikes. - Credit: Freshly Greated

