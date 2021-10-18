Crowds pour on to streets to enjoy light and sound display
Crowds of light lovers poured into the streets of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston to enjoy a spectacular show provided by a moving projector.
Projector Bikes, which project moving animations on to buildings and pavements while blasting out music, entertained hundreds of residents in Cobholm on Tuesday, Nelson Ward on Wednesday and the Mag Estate in Gorleston on Thursday evening.
Freshly Greated arts programme teamed up with artist Dan Fox and his Sound Intervention's Projector Bikes to light up the town.
Sam Jinks, programme manager for Freshly Greated, said: "It was lovely to see so many people out for the bikes, especially considering we had kept it quiet to surprise audiences.
"We counted over 200 happy faces at one point on the Mag on Thursday.
"We hope to see even more at future Freshly Greated events."
Freshly Greated aims to bring fun experiences to the above neighbourhoods.
For more information, visit the Freshly Greated Facebook page.
