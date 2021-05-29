Busking in the sunshine - new Yarmouth summer festival begins

Published: 5:13 PM May 29, 2021

Scott Ribbon, 18, performed in front of a live audience for the first time since January 2020. - Credit: James Weeds

People enjoyed the sunshine while listening to live entertainment at a popular theatre in Great Yarmouth.

The Busking Festival aims to encourage people to take part in live entertainment, as well as getting people back in the town. - Credit: St George's Theatre

Taking place every Saturday between 11am and 1pm outside St George’s Theatre café, the Busking Festival is a joint presentation between St George’s Theatre, Freshly Greated and Out There arts.

"I didn’t realise how much I had missed it," said Scott Ribbons, 18, who was performing an acoustic set for the crowd.

“It’s been so lovely to play music to a live audience again," he added.

The event was co-organised by Freshly Greated, a new arts programme funded by Arts Council England.

Programme manager Sam Jinks said: "It's about getting more people from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston engaged in the arts.

"From music to theatre to film to visual arts to photography. Anything at all, it will be great for the town."

Mr Jinks added: “There's been very chilled, laid back vibe.

Sun, sounds and spectators: people were enjoying the music outside St George'es Theatre cafe. - Credit: St George's Theatre

"It’s not a gig as such, it’s more about people enjoying the weather with some great music from local performers."

The general manager of St George’s Theatre, James MacDonald, added: “We’re really excited to welcome live music back to Great Yarmouth.

“This is the first of many busking events over the summer, which will be happening every Saturday from 11am until 1pm outside St George's theatre cafe.

"We’re working with Freshly Greated and Out There Arts in order to bring back performers from the town."

The flyer for the Busking Festival at St George's Theatre cafe. - Credit: Freshly Greated

Spectating local artist, Tiah-Page Burrell, 21, said: “It’s been really nice to come along and just get some inspiration as well as supporting local talent.”

Another spectator said: “We were just passing and we noticed the event, so we thought 'it looks nice, the sun is shining, why not go along'?"

Simon Ribbons, a 43-year-old resident from Bradwell, said: “This is getting some people back, and getting some life back into the town, which is what we need."

Mr Jinks added: "We have a few acts signed up for upcoming Saturdays, but we need more.

"If there is anyone who wants to put themselves forward, please get in touch."

For more information, or requests to perform at the Busking Festival, please visit Freshly Greated's Facebook page.