Friesian horse seafront parade pays tribute to Queen

The horses enjoyed their trip to the beach at Great Yarmouth - Credit: Lauren De Boise

More than two dozen horses have paraded down a packed Great Yarmouth seafront in a special equine tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Thursday afternoon saw 27 Friesian horses walk along the Golden Mile as the sun beamed down and holidaymakers and residents paused to watch the spectacle.

The 27 Friesian horses enjoyed the limelight on the Golden Mile - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The horses and their riders donned red, white and blue in tribute to the Queen.

They had formed up before the parade at Beaconsfield Recreation Ground and then headed to Joyland where they set off from the attraction for their seafront tribute on the same day as the Trooping of the Colour.

A large crowd gathered to welcome the Dutch horses and their riders with people bursting into applause, taking pictures on their mobile phones and cheering.

The horses on their return leg on Great Yarmouth's seafront - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Lucky passengers on an open-top bus perhaps got the best view as their ride stopped by the parade to give them the perfect vantage point to take photographs.

After walking up and down the Golden Mile some of the horses enjoyed a chance to go on the beach by North Drive and even enjoy a paddle.

A Friesian horse cools off in the North Sea - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The parade was organised by Julie Long, of Broome, near Bungay, who along with her husband Robert own five Friesians, which are known for their distinctive manes and sheen.

The horses enjoyed their trip to the beach at Great Yarmouth - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Every year Mrs Long organises a Kees-Gert Friesian Memorial Ride in tribute to one of her beloved horses which had passed away, with riders coming from across the country to take part.

The ride normally takes place on Holkham beach but this year Mrs Long decided Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile would be the perfect place for a jubilee ride.

Her husband said: "The Queen is a horse-lover and it seemed a nice way to pay tribute to her."

At the recreation ground borough mayor Graham Plant was on hand to inspect the horses and their riders.

He presented the best turned out horse of the day award to a horse called Luna.

Mayor Graham Plant seen with the best turned out horse Luna - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He then joined the parade on the Golden Mile and was delighted to see so many people turn out to watch the procession.

Mr Plant said: "This is a fantastic event and reflects what is happening in London today.

"It is great to see so many people out."

The horses gather at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A rider waves to the crowd as the horses head to Joyland for the start of the jubilee procession - Credit: Anthony Carroll



