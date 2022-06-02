Friesian horse seafront parade pays tribute to Queen
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
More than two dozen horses have paraded down a packed Great Yarmouth seafront in a special equine tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Thursday afternoon saw 27 Friesian horses walk along the Golden Mile as the sun beamed down and holidaymakers and residents paused to watch the spectacle.
The horses and their riders donned red, white and blue in tribute to the Queen.
They had formed up before the parade at Beaconsfield Recreation Ground and then headed to Joyland where they set off from the attraction for their seafront tribute on the same day as the Trooping of the Colour.
A large crowd gathered to welcome the Dutch horses and their riders with people bursting into applause, taking pictures on their mobile phones and cheering.
Lucky passengers on an open-top bus perhaps got the best view as their ride stopped by the parade to give them the perfect vantage point to take photographs.
After walking up and down the Golden Mile some of the horses enjoyed a chance to go on the beach by North Drive and even enjoy a paddle.
The parade was organised by Julie Long, of Broome, near Bungay, who along with her husband Robert own five Friesians, which are known for their distinctive manes and sheen.
Every year Mrs Long organises a Kees-Gert Friesian Memorial Ride in tribute to one of her beloved horses which had passed away, with riders coming from across the country to take part.
The ride normally takes place on Holkham beach but this year Mrs Long decided Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile would be the perfect place for a jubilee ride.
Her husband said: "The Queen is a horse-lover and it seemed a nice way to pay tribute to her."
At the recreation ground borough mayor Graham Plant was on hand to inspect the horses and their riders.
He presented the best turned out horse of the day award to a horse called Luna.
He then joined the parade on the Golden Mile and was delighted to see so many people turn out to watch the procession.
Mr Plant said: "This is a fantastic event and reflects what is happening in London today.
"It is great to see so many people out."