Tennis courts and outdoor swimming pool included in multi-million pound plans for lakeside resort

An artist's impression of how part of Fritton Lake Resort could look following a multi-million pound regeneration.

Tennis courts, an outdoor swimming pool and a restaurant have been included in ambitious multi-million pound development plans for a Norfolk lakeside resort.

Lord Somerleyton has unveiled ambitious plans for Fritton Lake, including an outdoor swimming pool.

Plans have been unveiled for the Fritton Lake resort, near Great Yarmouth, which look to enhance the site’s recreational amenities.

These would see an existing children’s play area dismantled to make way for a range of new leisure facilities, including both grass and clay tennis courts, a 20m by 8m heated outdoor swimming pool and changing facilities.

They also include pitches for croquet and volleyball, a sensory garden and an indoor play facility for children.

However the plans, which have been submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, also include proposals for a membership scheme for the site.

A holiday lodge at Fritton Lake.

This will mean that while much of the land will remain accessible to the public via the Fritton Arms pub, those looking to make use of the facilities will be required to sign up as members.

The proposals for the site, which is part of the Somerleyton Estate, tie in with owner Lord Somerleyton’s long-term vision for Fritton Lake as a holiday and leisure resort.

In quotes submitted with the planning application, he said: “Our vision is to evolve Fritton Lake into one of the best private members clubs in East Anglia, with investment over the next few years into the infrastructure of the resort.

“Plans include activities such as a walled heated outdoor swimming pool, croquet, tennis courts, adventure play and inclide an unique food and hospitality offering as part of the appeal to members and guests staying at Fritton Lake Resort.”

Plans have been lodged for a major regeneration at Fritton Lake.

The new facilities would be made available to holiday-makers hiring lodges on the site and members of the public on a membership basis.

It is anticipated that the regeneration would create 10 new jobs, with more work being made available on a seasonal basis.

In November, there was sadness as a popular play fort at the site was burned to the ground, however a spokesman for the estate said this was due to the need for it to be replaced.

The application, which is open to public consultation, will be decided by the council in due course.