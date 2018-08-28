Tree houses, wonky walks, and jungle bridges - Fritton Lake reveals plans for ‘children’s superplay experience’

Fritton Lake

A run-down pocket of woodland is set to be transformed into a haven for forest fun under a £1m scheme to transform a popular adventure park.

Fritton Lake. Photo: Somerleyton Estate

Fritton Lake wants to create a “children’s superplay experience” at its site off the A143 near Great Yarmouth.

The attraction aimed at three to 11 year olds and their parents is part of a broader membership resort focused on sports and “retreats.”

The Somerleyton Estate, owned by Lord and Lady Somerleyton, is asking planners to approve its new vision on the site popular for its bouncy pillow and fun fort which was torched by its owners sparking upset last year.

Under the plans young visitors will be offered a wild time in the woods with wonky-walks, platforms, tree houses, jungle bridges and a zip wire.

The low-key attraction uses a section of the old play area described as “underused and outdated” as well as a slice of “unused land in a poor and unkempt state.”

The Somerleyton Estate wants planning permission for a 'children's superplay experience' designed by Norfolk company Capco

Papers submitted in support of the application say there will be season tickets for locals.

Setting out his vision for the next 25 years Lord Somerleyton Hugh Crossley said in a statement Fritton Lake had gone from being Britain’s third biggest day attraction in 1986 to a premium holiday resort with 90 retreats, a pub, camping, and cottages.

“Public access is still available via Fritton Arms and from 2019 following a year of customer research through our new membership scheme broadly similar to the old season ticket schemes which were locally so popular.

“The vision remains centred around Fritton Lake, gutsy outdoor activities like adventure play and open water swimming but also sports like tennis and passive exercise such as yoga and finally through great food and hospitality.

“We are absolutely focused on becoming the most sought-after resort/ membership club in the east of East Anglia and are investing over £1m over the next three years and a further £1m on infrastructure around the retreat business, this comes on top of around £3.5m already invested in the resort we have today since I took over in 2005.”

A Viking fort in flames at Fritton lake.

Under the vision he hoped to have 150 retreats by 2025 and 500 local members by 2022.

The changes will create ten new jobs.

He added: “The evolution has been gradual but the business is primarily driven by the retreat owners and the thousands of residential holidaymakers each year.”

The general public using the Fitton Arms and other facilities will be welcome on the basis of a day visitor membership, the papers say.

The Somerleyton Estate wants planning permission for a 'children's superplay experience' designed by Norfolk company Capco

To view the plans click the link here, comments are due by February 14.