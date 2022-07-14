News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Fritton wood featured in new horror film short

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 12:40 PM July 14, 2022
Filmmakers in Fritton Wood

Fritton wood is the backdrop in an upcoming short film about grave robbers. - Credit: Sebastian Lear

Fritton wood is the backdrop of a new horror film made by a Great Yarmouth director.

Sebastian Lear, 23, has been making short films since he was a student at East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

His latest film, called Echoes of the Dead, covers the story of two grave robbers accidentally summoning a demon from the underworld.

Two crew behind a camera

Sebastian Lear said the idea snowballed and ended up as a production between 12 people. - Credit: Sebastian Lear

Fritton wood is used as the spooky setting for the short film, which Mr Lear expects will premiere on YouTube in the next six weeks.

Mr Lear said: "This project all started after I got a new camera. I had been away from filmmaking for a while, but me and a few friends went out and the project quickly snowballed."

What started as an idea between three friends morphed into a project involving a crew of 12 people.

Sebastian Lear

Sebastian Lear hopes his projects will continue to grow so he can realise his dream of a fulltime director. - Credit: Sebastian Lear

"It's great because we are all from the area - including actor Jorro White - and we're making our own opportunities," Mr Lear said.

"I'm hopeful our projects will develop and I can become a full-time director."

To follow Mr Lear's film project, search for Motionless Shutter Productions on Instagram.

East Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Cargo ship IVS Raffles anchored off Great Yarmouth

Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police seek man thought to be in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to Salisbury Road in Great Yarmouth

Man dies after 'medical emergency' in Yarmouth street

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon