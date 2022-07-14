Fritton wood featured in new horror film short
- Credit: Sebastian Lear
Fritton wood is the backdrop of a new horror film made by a Great Yarmouth director.
Sebastian Lear, 23, has been making short films since he was a student at East Norfolk Sixth Form College.
His latest film, called Echoes of the Dead, covers the story of two grave robbers accidentally summoning a demon from the underworld.
Fritton wood is used as the spooky setting for the short film, which Mr Lear expects will premiere on YouTube in the next six weeks.
Mr Lear said: "This project all started after I got a new camera. I had been away from filmmaking for a while, but me and a few friends went out and the project quickly snowballed."
What started as an idea between three friends morphed into a project involving a crew of 12 people.
"It's great because we are all from the area - including actor Jorro White - and we're making our own opportunities," Mr Lear said.
"I'm hopeful our projects will develop and I can become a full-time director."
To follow Mr Lear's film project, search for Motionless Shutter Productions on Instagram.