Great Yarmouth heritage gem set to reopen for summer season after revamp

PUBLISHED: 08:56 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 10 April 2019

Yarmouth Stream Driftter Lydia Eva takes to the sea for the first time in over two years for sea trials. Picture: Nick Butcher

One of Great Yarmouth’s finest heritage assets is opening for the summer season on Tuesday, April 16.

After a winter hibernation The Lydia Eva is looking ship-shape after maintenance crews worked their wonders on the nearly 90-year-old veteran of the sea.

And the crew of YH89 will be looking their best too with new uniforms helping them to look extra smart for their visitor guests.

The boat will be open from 10am to 4pm every day except Mondays.

Meanwhile her sister ship the Mincarlo, based at Lowestoft, opens the day before on Monday.

Company secretary for the trust that cares for them both Ruth Read said a number of sailings were planned on the Lydia Eva, the world’s last surviving herring drifter.

At a cost of £195 per person the trips were a unique chance for steam enthusiasts to enjoy the old fashioned mode of travel, she said.

Keeping the ship afloat was a costly business and last year a £25,000 donation from trust patron Henry Cator ensured the boiler could have the overhaul it needed.

