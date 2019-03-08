Bus forced to stop after driver smells fumes

A bus was forced to stop on the A47 after the driver smelled fumes.

The X1 service with First Bus was travelling on the Acle Straight on Monday morning (August 12) when the driver detected the smell of fumes inside the bus.

As a safety precaution he pulled in before Halvergate and asked passengers to transfer to the next bus.

A spokesman for First Bus said: "There were no signs of fire, smoke or danger to anyone travelling on the vehicle."

Sara Wilson, 61, travels on the bus every morning to work in Norwich.

She said: "The bus pulled up, everybody was panicking but we all managed to get off."

