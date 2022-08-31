Yarmouth: Fun fair set to take over town park again

Flashback: A youngster has fun on the carousel in St George's Park Great Yarmouth October 2021. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A town park is set to host a travelling fair after taking it for a popular first spin last year.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has written to people living around St George's Park advising them of its plans.

A family has fun at the fair in St George's Park in 2021. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The letter says the four day event will run from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30 with operators arriving to set up from Monday October 24.

A council spokesperson said: “Last year’s October fair was a popular addition to our half-term activities in the town, and the Showman’s Guild has asked to return to St George’s Park again for 2022.

"We are currently in the planning stages for this, and we are talking to local residents and businesses so that we can incorporate feedback on last year’s fair for this year’s event."

Flashback: A youngster enjoys the funfair in St George's Park in October 2021. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Proposed operating times are 2pm to 10pm with music ending at 9.45pm.

Rides were dotted between trees and flower beds in Great Yarmouth's St George's Park last year, and operators are hoping to return in October 2022. - Credit: Liz Coates

The event is again being staged by the Showman's Guild of East Anglia.



