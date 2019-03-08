Search

£98,000 grant aims to make Yarmouth and Lowestoft world wind farm leaders

PUBLISHED: 13:02 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 09 April 2019

Offshore wind farm components in Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour. Picture: Mike Page.

Offshore wind farm components in Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour. Picture: Mike Page.

Copyright www.mike-page.co.uk

A £98,000 grant will fund a campaign which aims to make Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft world leaders in offshore wind energy.

The grant was secured by Great Yarmouth Borough Council from the New Anglia Local Partnership (LEP) for a two-year £300,000 programme of branding and marketing which hopes to maximise the region’s visibility to investors.

The programme will bring together private sector and other partners, such as the East of England Energy Group (EEEG) and the All Energy Industry Council.

The aim is to attract new energy-related inward investment to the area, from major energy companies and supply chains, and ensure that leads to local opportunities.

David Glason, Director of Development at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are at the centre of the world’s largest market for offshore wind. The region is the heart of England’s offshore energy sector, with significant opportunities for further growth as the offshore wind market is poised to increase in pace and scale.”

